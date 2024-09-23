Eagles Today

Eagles Will Be Without Emerging Receiver After Shoulder Injury In Win Vs. Saints

Philadelphia's 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints came at a steep cost, with two players in concussion protocol and a receiver that will be out at least six weeks with a shoulder injury.

Ed Kracz

Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) runs a pass back against New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) runs a pass back against New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Eagles’ win against the New Orleans Saints came at a steep cost, especially at the receiver position.

Receiver DeVonta Smith is in concussion protocol and a source confirmed that Britain Covey is expected to miss at least six weeks with a fracture in his shoulder.

Covey was playing an increasingly larger role in the offense with A.J. Brown out the past two games, and it was a role that was probably going to continue to grow even when Brown returns.

Also lost during Sunday’s win was right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) and right guard Mekhi Becton (hand/finger). Darius Slay also left late after Saints tackle Trevor Penning kept blocking the cornerback in the out-of-bounds area after the whistle then throwing him to the ground. Slay is expected to be OK.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and Covey have developed a solid relationship on the field. He had six catches on six targets in last week’s game against the Falcons and in Sunday’s 15-12 win, he was targeted once and made a first-down catch that covered 11 yards.

He played just seven snaps because after making his one catch, he was thrown down hard by a Saints defender and landed on his shoulder.

The Eagles will miss Covey’s expanding offensive role and ability to return punts. Rookie Cooper DeJean returned punts when Covey went out and will likely continue in that role until Covey returns. DeJean had two cracks at it against the Saints. He returned one for six yards and made a fair catch on the other.

DeVonta Smit
Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Smith’s loss would be even more glaring if he were to miss time with a concussion caused when Saints defender Khristian Boyd took a running shot at Smith, whose forward progress had been stopped, and drilled him in the back, dislodging Smith’s helmet. There was no whistle before the hit, though several Eagles took exception to Boyd’s hit.

A.J. Brown’s return would certainly help settle a position that needs settling if Smith can’t play and now with Covey out. Players such as Jahan Dotson, rookie Johnny Wilson, and Parris Campbell will clearly need to step up. And if neither Brown or Smith can play in Week 4’s game in Tampa on Sunday, well, who it will be challenging to say the least.

The Eagles have the luxury of having a bye after returning from Sunday's game, so players have an extra week to heal should they not be able to play against the Buccaneers.

More NFL: Former Saints-Turned-Eagles Come Marching In, Make Statement In 15-12 Win

Published
Ed Kracz

ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

Home/News