Eagles Will Be Without Emerging Receiver After Shoulder Injury In Win Vs. Saints
The Eagles’ win against the New Orleans Saints came at a steep cost, especially at the receiver position.
Receiver DeVonta Smith is in concussion protocol and a source confirmed that Britain Covey is expected to miss at least six weeks with a fracture in his shoulder.
Covey was playing an increasingly larger role in the offense with A.J. Brown out the past two games, and it was a role that was probably going to continue to grow even when Brown returns.
Also lost during Sunday’s win was right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) and right guard Mekhi Becton (hand/finger). Darius Slay also left late after Saints tackle Trevor Penning kept blocking the cornerback in the out-of-bounds area after the whistle then throwing him to the ground. Slay is expected to be OK.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts and Covey have developed a solid relationship on the field. He had six catches on six targets in last week’s game against the Falcons and in Sunday’s 15-12 win, he was targeted once and made a first-down catch that covered 11 yards.
He played just seven snaps because after making his one catch, he was thrown down hard by a Saints defender and landed on his shoulder.
The Eagles will miss Covey’s expanding offensive role and ability to return punts. Rookie Cooper DeJean returned punts when Covey went out and will likely continue in that role until Covey returns. DeJean had two cracks at it against the Saints. He returned one for six yards and made a fair catch on the other.
Smith’s loss would be even more glaring if he were to miss time with a concussion caused when Saints defender Khristian Boyd took a running shot at Smith, whose forward progress had been stopped, and drilled him in the back, dislodging Smith’s helmet. There was no whistle before the hit, though several Eagles took exception to Boyd’s hit.
A.J. Brown’s return would certainly help settle a position that needs settling if Smith can’t play and now with Covey out. Players such as Jahan Dotson, rookie Johnny Wilson, and Parris Campbell will clearly need to step up. And if neither Brown or Smith can play in Week 4’s game in Tampa on Sunday, well, who it will be challenging to say the least.
The Eagles have the luxury of having a bye after returning from Sunday's game, so players have an extra week to heal should they not be able to play against the Buccaneers.
