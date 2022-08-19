Eagles Win Final Team Drill vs. Browns, but Kenny Gainwell got an Earful

BEREA, Ohio – Let’s get right to the best part of Friday’s second practice between the Eagles and Browns.

It was a two-minute drill and there was only one field being used, with the rest of the players on their respective sidelines.

The Eagles' offense went first from the 25. They scored on a fourth-and-goal throw from inside the 1-yard line – Jalen Hurts connecting with Dallas Goedert.

Hurts was sacked on the 2-point conversion try, but the score was Eagles 6, Browns 0.

The drive was notable in that Kenny Gainwell dropped a first-and-goal throw from Hurts at the 3-yard-line after a 20-yard completion to start the drive that brought the Eagles to the 5. It then looked like Gainwell may have run the wrong pattern at some point, though he did make a circus catch inside the 1 on a third-down throw.

After the TD connection with Hurts and Goedert, head coach Nick Sirianni yelled at Gainwell: “Two mental errors in the two-minute? Get out.”

The Browns’ offense was next and the Eagles' defense stoned them.

Safety Marcus Epps had a first-down pass break up then another one on third-and-long. It was third-and-long because the Browns had three straight false start penalties.

Haason Reddick was asked if Cleveland may have been concerned about the pass rush, which was a consistent threat from the Eagles during the two days of practices.

“It’s a lot of things that could play into that, but whatever it is it’s good for us and works in our favor,” said the pass rusher. “If we can continue to get them to false start like that, if they feel our edge rushers and interior rushers are problematic and continue to get those guys to false start and give us more yards, then, hey, that’s a good thing.”

Haason Reddick leaves the field after the second joint practice vs. Browns on Friday. Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

Whatever it was Epps shut it down and forced the Browns’ first team off the field.

It remained 6-0 on the fourth-down conversion when Goedert leaked off the line untouched and Hurts lofted an easy throw to his tight end.

“Dallas is a tremendous player,” said Hurts. “One of the best tight ends in the NFL. He has a unique talent, unique size and he has a lot of speed and solid hands. So, you know a lot of those guys, one on one, I feel like it's good to get that.”

The Eagles’ second-team offense then entered. On second down, Gardner Minshew fired a pass to Jalen Reagor at the 9, but the Eagles, for some reason, never got a chance to complete the drive, trotting off the field on first-and-goal. The Browns’ second team, led by Deshaun Watson, marched on.

They didn’t have any success, either, against the Eagles’ second-team defense.

Watson got them to a first-and-goal at the 9, but from there, they didn’t move another inch.

The Eagles’ rookie linebackers, Nakobe Dean and Kyron Johnson teamed up to make a play.

Johnson flew off the left side and sacked Watson, but the play was allowed to continue. Watson fired toward the end zone where Nakobe Dean was waiting to knock the ball from its flight.

In addition to his sack, Johnson drew a holding penalty on one of the Browns’ offensive linemen.

The coverage was also good on throws no third and fourth downs, with Mac McCain on the scene to break up a fourth-down try.

That was all she wrote.

The Eagles won the drill, 6-0, but it could have been 12-0 if the second-team had been allowed to continue.

