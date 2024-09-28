Ex-Eagle Could Ignite Bidding War, Per Insider
Over the next few weeks, trade chatter is going to star to pick up across the National Football League.
The trade deadline will pass on Nov. 5, and once this week's slate of games passes, teams will have four weeks of film under their belt. That is a pretty solid chunk of action and front offices will have some clear indications of what teams need to add this fall.
There will be plenty of talent available for the taking, and one player who consistently has been called a trade target is former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders. He currently plays for the Carolina Panthers, but he keeps being mentioned as someone who could get moved.
It's far too early to know where he would end up, but ESPN's Dan Graziano mentioned the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, or Cleveland Browns as fits.
"Carolina feels like the safest bet to be in sell mode at the deadline," Graziano said. "Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract with the Panthers before the 2023 season and has delivered a grand total of 633 scrimmage yards and one touchdown. He slipped behind Chuba Hubbard on the depth chart last season, and the team drafted Jonathon Brooks in April. Once Brooks is healthy (knee), Sanders could be expendable...
"Potential landing spot: Dallas Cowboys. They didn't invest in the position this offseason and aren't generating much in the run game so far. Maybe they could use a boost from the outside, considering they rank 26th in yards per rush (3.7). I could see the Chiefs, Raiders, or Browns being interested."
Sanders was a star for Philadelphia and even was named a Pro Bowler in 2022 with 1,269 rushing yards. Now, he could be on the move again.