Belief Growing That 49ers Will Sign Ex-Eagle
Will the San Francisco 49ers end up landing a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles?
There will be some movement across the league over the next few weeks. There are plenty of players still looking for new homes, and injuries are piling up across the league. Because of that, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox put together a list of the top remaining free agents and possible landing spots.
Former Eagles defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway currently still is available and looking for a new opportunity. Knox floated the San Francisco 49ers as a possible option, as they arguably are the most injured team in football right now.
"Logical Landing Spot: San Francisco 49ers," Knox said. "The big question regarding defensive tackle Haason Ridgeway is whether he's healthy enough to contribute now. He appeared in only three games for the Houston Texans last year before suffering a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 9.
"If the 29-year-old is near 100 percent, he would be a fine addition to virtually any team in need of help along the defensive line. During his eight-year career, he has largely been a rotational player but has been an impactful one...A reunion with San Francisco would make a ton of sense."
He spent three seasons with the Eagles from 2019 through 2021. He still is a serviceable player with eight years of National Football League experience. Could he find a new home soon?
More NFL: Ex-Eagles Star 'Wouldn't Mind' Returning To Philly