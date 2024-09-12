Ex-Eagles Superstar 'Likely' To Be Traded In Blockbuster, Per Insider
Speculation already has started across the National Football League about who could be moved ahead of the trade deadline.
There likely will be plenty of movement and the most likely superstar to be moved in a deal certainly seems like former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick. He was traded to the New York Jets but is holding out for a new contract and requested a trade.
It's unclear what will happen, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said a deal is looking "likely" at this point.
"The Haason Reddick saga rolls on with no end in sight," Fowler said. "Both sides appear dug in as the Jets wait for the defensive end to report to work. He remains on the reserve/did not report list and just forfeited a $791,666 game check on top of the more than $5 million in NFL-mandated fines he accumulated leading up to Week 1.
"Even those close to Reddick aren't exactly sure when he might reverse course and clock in at One Jets Drive. The bad blood has boiled over, and now teams around the league are curious as to what the Jets will do if he doesn't show. Their options appear clear: keep him on the reserve list until he reports or attempt to trade him closer to the trade deadline. The latter is looking more likely, according to multiple league execs. 'Not sure they have a choice,' an NFC executive said."
Reddick was an integral part of the Eagles' roster over the last two seasons but it has been a topsy-turvy year for him in 2024 with no end in sight.
More NFL: Lions Predicted To Land Eagles Two-Time Pro Bowler In Blockbuster Trade