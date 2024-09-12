Lions Predicted To Land Eagles Two-Time Pro Bowler In Blockbuster Trade
There typically aren't too many major trades at this point in the National Football League regulars season.
Despite this, we could see a move in the not-so-distant future.
The New York Jets acquired superstar linebacker Haason Reddick in a trade with the Philadephia Eagles once the 2023 season ended. He hasn't reported to the Jets as he looks for a new contract and now is racking up some massive fines.
It's unclear if he ever will actually join the Jets or if he will get moved once again. He has requested a trade and it certainly seems like a possibility now. Because of this, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox mentioned the Detroit Lions as a possible landing spot.
"Pass-rusher Haason Reddick remains in our No. 1 spot because his contract standoff with the New York Jets continues," Knox said "Reddick wants a new deal and has requested a trade, and he did not report ahead of Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to (ESPN's Adam Schefter), Reddick has already accumulated $5 million in NFL-mandated fines for skipping the offseason and is now missing game checks worth nearly $800,000 each.
"It seems incredibly unlikely that Reddick will blink before the Jets do...The Lions could do the same, and they should be interested in adding a high-end complement opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit's defense looked solid against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but with their Super Bowl window just opening, the Lions shouldn't be afraid to add more difference-makers if the opportunity to do so arises."
Don't be surprised if he's moved soon.
