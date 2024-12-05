Ex-Eagles Superstar Raves About Polarizing Star
The Philadelphia Eagles have done pretty much everything right in 2024.
Philadelphia struggled down the stretch in 2023 and then didn't kick off the 2024 season as hoped. The Eagles were 2-2 to begin the season but now have won eight straight games after taking down the Baltimore Ravens this past week.
Now, the Eagles are preparing for a clash against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at home at Lincoln Financial Field. There's a chance that the Eagles could wrap up a playoff berth as soon as this weekend against Carolina.
The Eagles have done everything right over the last eight weeks but one player who probably isn't getting the credit that he deserves is quarterback Jalen Hurts. He has been extremely efficient and has given the team the chance to win each week while doing anything asked of him. Philadelphia has been very run-heavy this year, but that hasn't stopped Hurts from having an impact on the game. He has 26 total touchdowns to just five interceptions on the year.
Hurts has been great and former Eagles star Seth Joyner came to his defense on 94WIP SportsRadio on Wednesday.
"I don’t understand all of this apprehension about Jalen. He has proven that he can get it done when he needs to get it done,” Joyner said. “You just gotta look at it like every single year a team is wired and built differently. You go out and get Saquon Barkley to go behind arguably the best offensive line in the NFL and struggle the first couple of weeks in a new offense, and then you make the move to say we’re going to lean on the running game and you begin to have massive success with it – and when Jalen needs to be efficient, he is more than capable and more than efficient in getting the job done...
"What do you want him to do when he’s being asked to play the game the way he needs to play the game?” Joyner asked. “And let's not forget or lose sight of the fact of how well he's played when he's needed to throw the football. If they’re built differently, what more do you want from Jalen as a quarterback when you know that he can get it done when he needs to get it done, but the initiative and the identity of the football team right now is rushing?"
Philadelphia is lucky to have Hurts under center and he's going to give the team a chance to make a run this year.
