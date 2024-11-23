Ex-Giants Quarterback Takes Shot At Eagles' Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to do something special this year.
Philadelphia is 8-2 on the season and has won six straight games. The Eagles have been firing on all cylinders since the Week 5 bye week and will return to the field on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Eagles currently are the No. 2 seed in the NFC but there still has been a lot of negative chatter. Early on, the negative talk made sense because Philadelphia was 2-2 through four weeks. After a rough end to the season last year and a slow start this year, it's not surprising that many had some hot takes on the team.
At this point, the Eagles have been one of the best teams in football and have gotten production all across the roster. Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts has done a great job for the team, but he still isn't getting the love he deserves for helping to turn the season around.
Former journeyman quarterback Colt McCoy even said that Hurts is his "holdup" for Philadelphia and said he doesn't do anything special.
"My holdup is Jalen Hurts," McCoy said. "You watch the game and you go back and you see the highlights and it’s like he doesn’t do anything crazy or special. Philly is sound up front, their defense is playing a lot better, and as long as Jalen Hurts doesn’t mess it up too bad they find ways to win."
McCoy played 12 years in the NFL and spent time with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals.
So far on the season, Hurts has completed 69.2 percent of his passes, has 2,197 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions. On top of that, he also has 417 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He clearly has done enough for Philadelphia so far this season.
