Eagles Could Pursue Pro-Bowl WR Due To DeVonta Smith Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night without the services of one of their top playmakers.
Philadelphia unfortunately will be without the services of 26-year-old playmaker DeVonta Smith on Sunday as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. It has been ailing him recently and forced him to miss practice time last week, but he was able to return to the field in time for the Eagles' clash against the Washington Commanders.
That sadly isn't the case this week as well as Philadelphia already ruled Smith out for the Week 12 clash.
There hasn't been much chatter yet about how long Smith will be out. He played in the team's Week 11 clash last Thursday night, but clearly has taken a turn for the worse. Philadelphia will return to the field on Dec. 1 against the Baltimore Ravens after it faces off against the Rams.
Will Smith be on the field for the matchup? If his injury is serious enough to keep him out again, the Eagles should consider adding another pass-catcher to add more depth. Former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow still is available on the open market and would be a solid fit if he still wants to play.
In 2021, Renfrow logged 1,038 receiving yards to go along with 103 catches and nine touchdowns. His role with the Raiders shrunk once Davante Adams arrived in Las Vegas so his numbers weren't as good over the last two years.
Renfrow likely is the receiver with the most upside on the open market right now. The Eagles should give him a call if Smith can't go next week.
