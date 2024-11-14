Ex-Seahawks $70M Star May Be Worth Call For Eagles After Commanders Game
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly are looking like contenders in the NFC.
Philadelphia has won five straight games heading into a pivotal clash against the rival Washington Commanders. If the Eagles win, they will be 8-2 on the season and have a safe lead in the NFC East. There's plenty of time left in the season, and things could always change, but if they can take down the Commanders, they should get much more love than they have gotten.
The Eagles are looking like a real threat and taking down a team like Washington would only confirm this more. A win on Thursday night also should prompt the team to take a look into free agency. Philadelphia already has a great roster, but it could make sense to add a little more depth at safety.
The top option available in free agency is former New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans star Jamal Adams.
Adams at one point was one of the best safeties in football and even got a $70 million deal from the Seahawks. Injuries derailed his career but he seemingly is healthy now and would cost much less than that after parting ways with the Titans this season.
He is just 29 years old and could be a worthy depth option for a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles' defense clearly is in a good place. Adding another piece like Adams only could help. If the Eagles take down the Commanders, they should then give Adams a call.
