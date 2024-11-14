Will Brian Robinson Jr. Play For Commanders Vs. Eagles? Latest Update On Star
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of their most difficult tests ahead of them on Thursday night.
Philadelphia will welcome the NFC East rival Washington Commanders to Lincoln Financial Field, with both teams looking for their eighth wins of the season. The Eagles are 7-2, and the Commanders are 7-3 and hold the top two spots in the NFC East.
It's going to be a tough matchup and things are going to be even tougher for the Eagles. Washington star running back Brian Robinson Jr. is having the best season of his young career and will return from a hamstring injury to face the Eagles on Thursday night, according to Commanders insider Zach Selby.
"Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. will be active for Thursday's prime time game against the Philadelphia Eagles," Selby said. "Robinson, who missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury, is currently the Commanders' second-leading rusher and paces the team with six rushing touchdowns.
"He's averaging 4.6 yards per carry, which is tied for 12th among backs with at least 100 rushing attempts. He was a full participant on Wednesday after being listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday. Robinson said outside the locker room Tuesday night that he believes he has "a great chance" of playing against the Eagles but left it up to the team to decide the best move for his availability."
Robinson has 461 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the season in seven games played. He also has nine receptions for 79 yards. Robinson certainly will give the Commanders a lift against Philadelphia.
