Eagles Today

Examining The Loss Of Versatile Eagles' Contributor

Philadelphia was excited to explore Ben VanSumeren's sneaky athleticism as a fullback and kick returner.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren (43).
Philadelphia Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren (43). / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles fullback and special teams stalwart Ben VanSumeren has been lost for the season with a torn patellar tendon.

VanSumeren, 25, suffered the injury on the opening kickoff of Thursday’s 24-20 season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the injury, and a team source confirmed it to Philadelphia Eagles On SI.

The Eagles already placed BVS on injured reserve on Friday to make room for the signing of veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith on the 53-man roster.

While VanSumeren waited for the cart to take him off the field Thursday night, second-team All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter got into an on-field dustup with Dak Prescott, and was ejected for spitting on the Cowboys quarterback before even one defensive play..

The bad news for VanSumeren comes after finishing rehab after a season-ending knee injury that was suffered in practice last season, and limited the Michigan State product to 11 games.

BVS underwent surgery performed by renowned Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and was ready for a bigger role in the 2025 season.

A Versatile Piece To The Puzzle

Kylen Granson
TE Kylen Granson is among several players who will need to step up to replace Ben VanSumeren. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Eagles were interested in his sneaky athleticism and ready to explore bigger roles for VanSumeren at both fullback and kickoff returner, coupled with his status as a core four special-teamer.

The Eagles initially signed VanSumeren as an undrafted linebacker coming out of MSU in 2023 before making the switch to fullback last season when the Michigan native proved to be an effective lead blocker for Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles will have to piecemeal VanSumeren’s versatility moving forward. 

Tight end Kylen Granson got some work as an H-back in the backfield after VanSumeren’s injury against the Cowboys, and the Eagles used Will Shipley and A.J. Dillon as their top kickoff return duo before mixing in receiver John Metchie when Shipley went down with a rib injury.

The special teams coverage units may lean on Josh Uche a little more for VanSumeren’s inside ability with block destruction. 

