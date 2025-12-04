Pro Football Doc Gives Clarity On Eagles Star DT's Shoulder Procedure

PHILADELPHIA – It was termed a procedure, and that’s good news for Jalen Carter. At least, the Eagles hope it’s good news.

It could have been worse. It could have been surgery on both shoulders of the team’s defensive tackle. In that case, Carter likely would have been headed to injured reserve and missed a minimum of four games. Maybe even longer.

David J. Chao, who goes by the X handle of @ProFooball Doc, shed some light on what it was that Carter likely had done during his procedure. He said on the X platform that it was likely PRP injections that Carter had done. PRP is short for platelet rich plasma.

Chao states two reasons for his belief regarding the procedure took place Monday, per ESPN.

First, there’s no way anyone would have bilateral surgeries in each shoulder at the same time. Second, he wasn’t seen wearing a sling at any point after the Eagles latest loss on Black Friday.

When Might Jalen Carter Return?

Reports indicate Jalen Carter underwent procedures on both shoulders, but it was likely PRP injections rather than surgery. He will miss a couple of weeks. The Eagles could keep him off IR if they need him back, but if not, he may sit out the remainder of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/2kMtIuCBdq — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 4, 2025

PRP injections require a shutdown of a certain period for the medicine to be more effective. Chao said that he recommends at least two weeks of rest, though it could be longer. Carter wanted to have the procedure done, according to ESPN, to be ready for the playoffs.

That doesn’t mean, however, that he won’t return later this month. The Eagles have five games remaining, beginning Monday night in Los Angeles against the Chargers. Carter won’t play in that game.

Following a short week, the Eagles will host the Las Vegas Raiders, then travel to Washington for a game against the Commanders, a trip to Buffalo to meet the Bills, and their final game at home against the Commanders.

Carter did not play very well against the Chicago Bears, who ran for 281 yards. He was in and out of the lineup through most of the first half, yet still finished with four tackles, including two for loss, and a sack.

He has missed two games already this season, one due to being ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott immediately following the opening kickoff on opening night, then on Oct. 9 in New York, when he was a game-time decision and ruled out with his shoulder injury.

Carter has 32 tackles, including four for loss, and two sacks, and 11 quarterback hits this season.

The injury could open the door for rookie fourth-round pick Ty Robinson to get more playing time. He has played in six games, but just 35 defensive snaps. Byron Young played a season-high in snaps against the Bears when Carter would exit the game, so he should have a greater role.

