Expect Jordan Mailata to Move to RT with Lane Johnson out vs. the Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA – Lane Johnson was a full-go in practice on Friday and the right tackle looked set to play Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Except Johnson woke up Sunday morning with swelling in his knee and was ruled out. Jordan Mailata, who started for Jason Peters for four games at left tackle, is expected to slide over to take Johnson’s place.

Peters was one of five players activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday and he will return to his starting spot at left tackle.

The Eagles will be without Jack Driscoll, who will miss his second game with an ankle injury, so the team is light on reserves at the tackle spot, with only Matt Pryor and Brett Toth available.

Pryor could start at right guard if the team moves away from Sua Opeta, who made his first NFL start.

Mailata’s move to the right side has its share of risks since he had adjusted well on the left side.

In January, Mailata was asked about moving from left to right and he responded, comically,

“It’s like wiping your backside with your other hand. It’s not going to be clean, but it gets the job done."

This is no joking matter against the Cowboys, however. The strength of their defense is their two ends, DeMarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith.

Keeping Carson Wentz upright and giving him time will allow the Eagles quarterback to find two new weapons he is getting back in the lineup – tight end Dallas Goedert and rookie receiver Jalen Reagor.

Goedert missed four games with a broken ankle and Reagor five games after thumb surgery to repair a torn ligament.

Both Goedert and Reagor were activated from IR on Saturday.

Also activated from IR were linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety/special team standout Rudy Ford.

In addition to Johnson and Driscoll, also inactive for the Eagles were quarterback Nate Sudfeld, receiver Alshon Jeffery, running back Miles Sanders, and cornerbacks Cre’Von LeBlanc and Craig James.

NOTE: The Eagles enter game 4-0 going into a bye week under Doug Pederson, averaging 32.7 points per game in those four wins with a margin of victory average of 18.2 points.

