Falcons Could Be Easy Fodder For Eagles In Week 2
PHILADELPHIA - Overreaction Monday after Week 1 of the NFL season is always extreme.
With that caveat, the Eagles look like they are in a good position to keep the good times rolling in a Week 2 Monday night affair against the Atlanta Falcons.
In an anomaly, it will be the third consecutive season that Philadelphia will host a team led by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 2.
The Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and will now look to clip the Falcons after a disastrous home-opening performance by Cousins and Atlanta during an 18-10 loss to Pittsburgh despite entering the game as a somewhat significant favorite (4.5 points, according to most sports books.)
Sept. 16 will also be the Eagles' real home opener after their 34-29 over Green Bay in São Paulo, Brazil, technically a "home game," and two franchise legends will be there to juice up the crowd further.
Six-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who retired in the offseason, will be handling his second "Monday Night Football" pre-game show as an analyst and Super Bowl LII hero Nick Foles will be honored at halftime.
The Eagles opened as early 5.5-point favorites and the Falcons, coming off that disappointing Week 1 performance against a limited Steelers team with backup QB Justin Fields in for the injured Russell Wilson (calf) managed to win despite not scoring a touchdown.
Cousins, who signed a monster four-year, $180 million contract to defect from Minnesota in the offseason, was dismal, finishing 16 of 26 for 155 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, along with a 59.0 passer rating while trying to avoid Steelers' defensive star T.J. Watt unsuccessfully.
Atlanta barely used play-action, usually a Cousin's staple, perhaps a nod to the 36-year-old veteran's return from an Achilles tear he suffered in October last season.
With a healthy Cousins, the Eagles were able to generate four turnovers over his prior two visits to Lincoln Financial Field and the veteran notoriously underperforms in the prime-time spotlight.
Week 2 has a way of correcting the balance in a league often defined by its parity.
More so, the Eagles need to hone in on their own corrections coming off the sloppy win in Brazil, starting with Jalen Hurts' ball security, a better pass rush and sounder tackling on defense.
MORE NFL: Eagles And Seven Thoughts From Sunday's Games: Falcons QB, Giant Ineptitude, And More