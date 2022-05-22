Fifth Annual Eagles Autism Challenge Raises More Than $4 Million

The event has now raised more than $16 million and continued to succeed even through the COVID-19 pandemic

Saturday wasn’t a time for X’s and O’s, or to dive into personnel matters such as the safety position and whether or not the Eagles should trade for Cincinnati’s Jesse Bates.

Instead, it was a day for giving back, for raising money for a good cause. Specifically, it was about the fifth annual Eagles Autism Challenge on Saturday.

The milestone year was a huge hit, raising $4.1 million for autism research and care programs, thanks to donors from 18 countries, 2,891 participants, and 17,164 donations.

One hundred percent of the participant-raised funds will be invested in groundbreaking research being conducted across the country and in community grants for area-based organizations.

Fundraising isn’t finished, yet, either. It will continue through Tuesday, May 31.

Since the first year of the Eagles Autism Challenge in 2018, a total of 93,952 donations have contributed to the more than $16.1 million raised through the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Considering that the pandemic made it more challenging to fundraise, the total is staggering and a tribute to Ryan Hammond, the executive director of the Eagles Autism Challenge.

She and center Jason Kelce put together an event in just four days in Sea Isle City, N.J., last summer when Kelce served as a guest bartender at the Ocean Drive Bar. The quickly-hatched fundraiser brought in $100,000 after Kelce and his wife, Kylie, matched the $50,000 that was raised in just a couple of hours.

Swoop Philadelphia Eagles Eagles mascot Swoop participates in the Eagles Autism Challenge on May 21, 2022
Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce participates in the Eagles Autism Challenge on May 21, 2022
Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith (right) at the Eagles Autism Challenge on May 21, 2022
Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis Philadelphia Eagles Nakobe Dean (left) and Jordan Davis (right) participate in the Eagles Autism Challenge on May 21, 2022
T.J. Edwards Philadelphia Eagles T.J. Edwards participates in the Eagles Autism Challenge on May 21, 2022
Miles Sanders Philadelphia Eagles Miles Sanders participates in the Eagles Autism Challenge on May 21, 2022
Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles Avonte Maddox (left) and Dallas Goedert participate in the Eagles Autism Challenge on May 21, 2022
Don Smolenski Philadelphia Eagles The Eagles president participates in the Eagles Autism Challenge on May 21, 2022
Jordan Mailata The Eagles LT participated in the Eagles Autism Challenge on May 21, 2022
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and wife Tina Philadelphia Eagles They have helped raise more than $16 million for Autism research

“Since we launched five years ago, it’s remarkable to think how far we’ve come,” said Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. “From starting with a fundraising event to launching the Eagles Autism Foundation. Together, we’re funding groundbreaking research which creates so much hope for the future.

"We’re supporting community grants that enhance people’s lives through everything – from job training to creating access to care. Just as importantly, we are helping to create a culture change by driving inclusion, understanding, and acceptance.”

Saturday’s event was attended by several key members of the Eagles, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, WR DeVonta Smith, RB Miles Sanders, TE Dallas Goedert, OT Jordan Mailata, Kelce, CB Avonte Maddox, and rookies Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis.

“People look at this football stuff and it’s like, this is what we do, it’s not who we are,” said Hurts earlier this month. “I want to be remembered as a man of God a man who made a difference and a man is was unapologetic in being himself and I want to feed that to the people around me.

"I want people to continue to strive to be their best self every day because that’s what I do when I look in the mirror.”

The Challenge consisted of a 5K run/walk and the FreedomPay Sensory Walk as well as three cycling routes – Wawa Junior 10-Mile Ride, Wawa Shorti 30-Mile Ride, Wawa Classic 50-Mile Ride. The events started and ended at Lincoln Financial Field.

