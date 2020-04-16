Five Options for Eagles on Final Day of NFL Draft

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is just a week away.

It’s a three-day process begins next Thursday with a bang as the first round is held by itselfand the se cond and third rounds on day two, Friday. The final day, with rounds four through seven on Saturday, is just as important even though more than 100 prospects will have already been taken.

The Eagles have three fourth-round picks and one each in the fifth and six. Those five picks are important for a team looking to get younger and get players who won’t consume much payroll for a number of years.

“Once you get to the fifth, sixth round you take a chance here,” said Mark Dominick. “A lot of times, it’s fourth round, where you get past round three and say this guy needs to do everything he can to be a starter, to the fourth round where you hope a guy can be a starter.”

Dominick was the scouring director of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1997-2008 before becoming their general manager until 2013. He was on a Tuesday conference call along with longtime Dallas Cowboys executive and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Gil Brandt. Both men will broadcast the draft on SiriusXM NFL.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper was on a call on Wednesday.

Here are five players the Eagles could have interest in on the final day:

TIGHT END

Thaddeus Moss, LSU

Size: 6-2, 250

Brandt and Dominick believe Moss will still be on the board in the fifth round and, even though the Eagles have studs in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, they like to play 12-personnel and a tight end like Moss could become a steal.

His father is NFL Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, but this Moss has a bit of a checkered past with five high schools on his resume and two colleges after transferring in from North Carolina State. Moss also has an injury history.

“Thaddeus has traits you hope can be a starter, but due to medical and some of the character some people are concerned about, fifth round seems like a spot,” said Dominick.

QUARTERBACK

James Morgan, Florida International

Size: 6-4, 229

Transferred from Bowling Green and made an instant impact. A high-completion thrower, Morgan completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,727 yards and a school-record 27 touchdowns to just seven interceptions last year.

“He has a nice arm, moves well in the pocket, very smart, great football IQ, andvery passionate about the game of football,” said Kiper.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Prince Tega Wanogho

Size: 6-5, 310

The Eagles need a swing tackle to replace Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Tega Wanogho could be the one. He is raw after not picking up the game until he was a teen-ager onve he moved to Alabama from Nigeria by himself. He was injured during the Combine and did not do any drills.

“I had him in my top 10 offensive tackles at one point,” said Kiper. “He has decent feet, but a day-three guy.”

SAFETY

J.R. Reed, Georgia

Size: 6-1, 202

A single-high type safety who could be groomed to replace Rodney McLeod. Until then, he would likely be a good fit on special teams.

LINEBACKER

Jacob Phillips, LSU

Size: 6-3, 229

A tackling machine last year with 113 of them for the national champions. He lacks the explosive athleticism teams like, but both Brandt and Dominick like him a lot.

“I think if you can get a guy like him in fourth or fifth round, I think he’ll be good middle linebacker for a lot of years to come,” said Brandt.

Added Dominick: “He’s a good middle-round guy. LSU has been putting out good middle linebackers for last few years, so that would give me a lot of confidence to take him.”