Five Storylines for Eagles-Commanders

PHILADELPHIA – Here are five storylines for Week 3’s matchup between the Eagles (2-0) and Commanders (1-1) at FedEx Field on Sunday (1 p.m./FOX).

CARSON, CARSON

Much has been made about Carson Wentz playing his former team. Yes, he wants to win.

Maybe overlooked is that this game is also about Jalen Hurts. You know he wants to win.

He came into the league during the pandemic, as an insurance policy in case Wentz got hurt, which he did frequently in those early years.

You know the rest – Wentz pouting after getting benched, shutting Hurts out, etc.

Just know that this category names Carson twice because my prediction is he will be responsible for two turnovers.

BLITZ GAME

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon blitzed 33% of the snaps vs. the Vikings to just 15% of the time vs. the Lions. He said the increase in blitzes was due to situations in the game.

It didn’t sound promising that it would happen again against Washington.

One of the big advantages the Eagles have in this game is their defensive line against Washington’s offensive line, but, if for some reason, the pressure isn’t there with that group, will Gannon dial up the pressure with an extra rusher?

RUN GAME

Washington isn’t very good at stopping it, surrendering 7.5 yards per carry, which is the highest average after two games since 1951.

The Eagles average 189.5 points per game, which is second in the league, and their 5.2 yards per carry average is fifth-best in the NFL.

Sounds like a mismatch, right?

Could this be the game where Miles Sanders and Hurts run for more than 100 yards each the way the duo did in Hurts’ first start against the Saints – back in 2020 with Wentz watching from the sideline.?

COIN TOSS

How nice would it be to see head coach Nick Sirianni win the flip and choose to receive?

We’ve been through this coin toss stuff last year: send the offense out, march down the field, and take a 7-0 lead. Play from ahead right from the jump.

It worked against the Vikings. The Eagles, though, didn’t win the coin toss. The Vikings did and deferred.

That seems to be the group- think around the NFL, deferring and hoping for a late first-half score then getting the second-half kickoff and score again – sort of two-for-one thing.

And deferring is what Sirianni does.

The Vikings won the toss and deferred on Monday night. The Eagles' offense drove 82 yards for a touchdown, taking a lead with just over nine minutes to go in the first quarter. They never trailed from there.

Bottom line: take the ball.

FEDEX FIELD

It was quite a start to the New Year when the Eagles visited Commanders’ home on Jan. 2.

As the Eagles left the field following a 20-16 win, secured when Rodney McLeod made an end zone interception in the final seconds, a railing collapsed, sending fans plummeting to the concrete below.

It just so happened that was where Jalen Hurts was exiting the field.

The railing and falling fans nearly clipped him.

The stadium is infamous for things like this and leaky pipes.

Sunday’s game is going to be well-attended by Eagles fans.

Let’s hope the building is safe for everyone.

