Five Storylines for Eagles-Giants Round One

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles will head up to Jersey Turnpike looking to avenge their worst defeat of last season when they meet the New York Giants.

Last trip to MetLife Stadium, the Eagles managed just seven points and Jalen Hurts threw a career-high three interceptions.

The chances of that happening again are unlikely.

Here are 5 storylines for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game on FOX.

CONSISTENCY

The Eagles are coming off their most complete game of the season in a 35-10 win over the Titans, with a defense that held Tennessee to just 11 first downs and 209 total yards of offense. Meanwhile, the offense compiled 453 yards and 26 first downs, with Jalen Hurts throwing for 380 of those yards.

There are some things to quibble about – the Eagles defense did not force any turnovers, though the offense didn’t give any up, either – the running game had just 67 yards, though the defense only gave up 87 on the ground.

So, no need to quibble too loudly.

Now, can the Eagles build on that?

DEALING WITH DESPERATION

It’s that time of year when teams are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive and the Giants fit squarely into that category. The Eagles did a good job handling a desperate Packers team that came to the Linc at 4-7 and needing a win to stay in the hunt for a wildcard. They left 4-8.

After a 6-1 start, the Giants have not been able to add to that win total, with losses and a tie in four of their last five games.

Getting out to a large lead would certainly help drain some of the fight from New York, especially since coming back from, say, a double-digit deficit could be difficult because the Giants, devoid of top-level weapons, are ranked 28th in passing offense

A.J. BROWN AND MILES SANDERS

The 1,000-yard watch is on for A.J. Brown and Miles Sanders.

Brown needs 50 more receiving yards to hit 1,000 yards receiving

Sanders needs 76 rushing yards to hit 1,000.

Jeremy Maclin and LeSean McCoy are the last two to hit those numbers as a receiver and running back since 2014.

Brown and Sanders both have nine touchdowns and there has only been one RB/WR tandem to score 10-plus touchdowns with 1,000 yards each in team history and that was back in 1996 when Ricky Watters and Irving Fryar accomplished it.

Maclin and McCoy fell just short of doing that with 10 and nine TDs, respectively in 2014.

PASS RUSH

The Eagles have to be disciplined against Giants quarterback Daniel Jones because he can beat you with his legs. He has 522 yards rushing, a new franchise record for a quarterback on the ground. Jones also isn’t making the big mistake as in previous seasons. He has thrown just four interceptions.

So far, the Eagles have 42 sacks, which is second behind the Cowboys.

They can get to Jones, but have to be sure to play within the scheme. The secondary needs to cover a little longer to allow players such as Haason Reddick (9 sacks) Javon Hargrave (career-high 8 sacks), and Fletcher Cox, who has a sack in each of the last two games, to get home.

JALEN HURTS

The quarterback has a chance to show last year’s game was an anomaly.

“I was telling the defensive staff, I know they’re not going to play the Pro Bowl this year, but they’re playing it in Philly because they’re talented across the board," said NYG defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. "Jalen is getting into that level, that top-tier quarterback because you can just see the jump.

"We went against him his rookie year when he was playing sparingly, and then last year to this past year, he’s really worked on his throwing mechanics, his footwork, and it’s paying off for him. The same way it did for Patrick Mahomes. If you go back and look at those comparisons, it’s very similar. He is a triple threat.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.