Fives Eagles Defenders Fined For Behavior In Win Over Steelers
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles hadn’t been fined for on-field behavior since Week 7 against the New York Giants.
That ended in a big way during last Sunday’s chippy 27-13 win over Pittsburgh with five different Eagles defenders being docked for various infractions.
It started on the first play of the game when safety Sydney Brown was hit in the pocketbook ($6,981) for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) while making a tackle on the opening kickoff. To make matters worse, Brown suffered a concussion on the play and was ruled out of the game.
Less than a minute of game time later Zack Baun was docked $8,888 for what was ruled as a hip-drop tackle.
The most high-profile fines came from the aftermath of Steelers’ tight end Darnell Washington blocking Philadelphia’s Darius Slay out of the end zone which created a scuffle in which both Slay and fellow cornerback Quinyon Mitchell were fined $14,069 for throwing punches.
Washington and teammate Calvin Austin were hit with $6,173 fines for their part in the scuffle.
The final Eagles fine was an obvious one as well in which defensive tackle Jalen Carter was docked $11,817 for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) when he slapped an offensive lineman in the helmet.
Carter’s mistake drew a higher profile when defensive line coach Clint Hurtt stepped in between Nick Sirianni and Carter as the head coach was trying to get to second-year DT to scold him for an undisciplined play.
On the field, the Eagles made one roster move in front of Sunday’s game at the 9-5 Washington Commanders, elevating fullback Khari Blasingame from the practice squad.
The 12-2 Eagles can clinch the NFC East and at least the No. 2 seed in the conference with a win over the Commanders.