Eagles Today

Fives Eagles Defenders Fined For Behavior In Win Over Steelers

The Eagles hadn’t been fined for on-field behavior since Week 7.

John McMullen

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles hadn’t been fined for on-field behavior since Week 7 against the New York Giants.

That ended in a big way during last Sunday’s chippy 27-13 win over Pittsburgh with five different Eagles defenders being docked for various infractions.

It started on the first play of the game when safety Sydney Brown was hit in the pocketbook ($6,981) for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) while making a tackle on the opening kickoff. To make matters worse, Brown suffered a concussion on the play and was ruled out of the game.

Less than a minute of game time later Zack Baun was docked $8,888 for what was ruled as a hip-drop tackle.

The most high-profile fines came from the aftermath of Steelers’ tight end Darnell Washington blocking Philadelphia’s Darius Slay out of the end zone which created a scuffle in which both Slay and fellow cornerback Quinyon Mitchell were fined $14,069 for throwing punches.

Washington and teammate Calvin Austin were hit with $6,173 fines for their part in the scuffle.

The final Eagles fine was an obvious one as well in which defensive tackle Jalen Carter was docked $11,817 for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) when he slapped an offensive lineman in the helmet.

Carter’s mistake drew a higher profile when defensive line coach Clint Hurtt stepped in between Nick Sirianni and Carter as the head coach was trying to get to second-year DT to scold him for an undisciplined play.

On the field, the Eagles made one roster move in front of Sunday’s game at the 9-5 Washington Commanders, elevating fullback Khari Blasingame from the practice squad.

The 12-2 Eagles can clinch the NFC East and at least the No. 2 seed in the conference with a win over the Commanders.

MORE NFL: 'Boring' Eagles Have Made Winning A Habit

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News