Football Is Always On The Mind of This Eagles Draft Pick
PHILADELPHIA – Drew Mukuba doesn’t worry much about his size, which might be one of the bigger concerns others might have about the playmaking safety the Eagles drafted in the second round last Friday night.
He’s 5-11, and 186 pounds, but doesn’t let that factor into the way he plays the game, which is fast and physical.
“I like to watch guys typically that's my body type, body frame,” he said. “I can't go watch - I mean I can watch it, but I can't really do as much as guy that's 6'3". I watch the guys that's my height, my size, kind of move the same and just kind of see what they do and just add it to my game to improve my game obviously. But being at this level, every little thing you can find to help you, you're going to need it.”
The Eagles didn’t get hung up on Mukuba’s size limitations leading to an injury, or he wouldn’t be here.
“I think that's a concern with every player that you're drafting,” said Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. “Obviously, it's a physical game and injuries happen, but the guy's been durable and he's a heck of a player. I think our fans are going to love his play style.”
Because of his size, Mukuba watches players built more in his mold and they just happen to be two of the better safeties in the league – Arizona’s Budda Baker and Detroit’s Brian Branch. Even though even they are bit bigger, Mukuba can relate to them
“(They are) my size and kind of move how I move a little bit,” he said.
If a Baker or Baker is what the Eagles got with the 64th overall pick in the draft, it will be another second-round gem unearthed by Roseman, who has been on a heater in that round the past few years.
Since the swing-and-miss on cornerback Sidney Jones in 2017, this is what Roseman has delivered in round two:
2018: Dallas Goedert
2019: Miles Sanders
2020: Jalen Hurts
2021: Landon Dickerson
2022: Cam Jurgens
2023: No pick
2024: Cooper DeJean
Mukuba could be the next name added to the list, provided he is able to remain healthy while playing the physical brand of football that has been his hallmark, first at Clemson for three years and then last year at Texas.
“This guy just can run and hit and he has a knack to take the football away,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. "You can tell the football is constantly on his mind, whether it's in coverage or coming after a tackle and being the second man in on a tackle and getting a strip attempt.
“It's constantly on his mind. I just love tough players and it just oozes off the tape how physical he plays, how tough he plays, how he plays with relentless effort and throws his body around. I love that about him.”
There’s a school of thought that Mukuba will be the starter over Sydney Brown, and it’s an accurate one. Brown was injured all last season, and he was drafted before Vic Fangio became the defensive coordinator.
My thought is Brown will be the starter when training camp opens but look out for Mukuba. The job could be his by the season opener on Sept. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field against an opponent that will be revealed on May 14, or perhaps a day or two earlier if the schedule release springs a leak.
“I liked the room before we even got into the draft, just the pieces that we have in that room,” said Sirianni. “And obviously, Andrew adds to that. Really, really excited about that room and the competition that we're going to get there.”
