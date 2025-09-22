Former Eagles CB’s Week 3 Masterclass Could Haunt Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles had a great day overall on Sunday against at the Los Angeles Rams.
Philadelphia earned its third win of the season. Despite the fact that the Eagles are undefeated, there are some ways the team could get better. Cornerback, for example, has been talked about a lot.
Quinyon Mitchell has been great outside for the Eagles, but the opposite spot from him has been talked about over and over. Adoree' Jackson has started two games so far this season but has appeared in all three. There's been chatter about guys like Kelee Ringo and Jakorian Bennett on the roster. Philadelphia has hosted workouts with guys, like Mike Hilton. There's been trade speculation out there. All in all, if there was one position on the team that needs a boost, it would be cornerback.
One of the reasons why this is the case, is because the Eagels let Isaiah Rodgers walk this past offseason. He and Darius Slay are two guys no longer with the franchise. Rodgers is with the Minnesota Vikings and Slay is with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Philadelphia Eagles have got to be upset with the Minnesota Vikings game
Rodgers is now starting for the Vikings and he was the biggest defensive star of the day on Sunday in general. He had a wild day for the Vikings. Rodgers had three tackles, one interception for a touchdown, two passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown while playign 73.2 percent of the team's defensive snaps. It's not every day you see someone have a pick-six as well as a fumble recovered for a touchdown in the same game. That's what Rodgers did, though.
What makes his day even more shocking was the fact that he did that all in one half, per ESPN's Field Yates.
"Vikings CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is the first player in NFL history with a pick-6, a fumble returned for a touchdown and two forced fumbles in a single game," Yates said. "He did it in one half."
He also posted a 99.9 Pro Football Focus grade.
With the Eagles' question marks at cornerback, this certainly makes it look even worse. He got a two-year deal with Minnesota worth just over $11 million. If that was with Philadelphia, there's an argument that this team would have no weaknesses at all.