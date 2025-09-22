Eagles Get Crucial Lane Johnson Injury Update
The Philadelphia Eagles had a scare on Sunday.
Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson was forced to exit the Eagles' thrilling Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Most of the chatter about the team since the game has been about Jordan Davis' walk-off touchdown after Philadeplhia blocked a potential game-winning field goal from the Rams. But, another important aspect of the game is Johnson's health.
He's a superstar and one of the top overall offensive linemen in football. Fortunately, it seems like he's going to be okay. ESPN's Tim McManus reported after the game that Johnson is dealing with a "stinger" and is expected to play Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Philadelphia Eagles avoided a scare
" Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a stinger during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, a league source said," McManus said. "The injury is not expected to keep him out of next week's game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the source.
"The injury was believed to have happened during the first tush push play the team ran in the first quarter, when quarterback Jalen Hurts picked up a first down. The Eagles went on to score on that drive on another quarterback sneak."
The Eagles have had one of the most difficult schedules in football through the first three weeks. Philadelphia faced the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and now the Rams in Week 3. The Eagles will continue the difficult start to the campaign next week against a fellow 3-0 Buccaneers team. Having Johnson on the field clearly will help Philadelphia out.
Johnson is 35 years old and is a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro. Despite the fact that he's in his 13th NFL season, he's still among the NFL's top overall offensive linemen. Johnson was named as one of seven players in the iconic "99 Club" in Madden 26, along with teammate Saquon Barkley. Clearly, he is one of the league's best and fortunately he is currently expected to be back next year.
