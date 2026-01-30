Eagles' Sean Mannion Has Connection to Philly Legend

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator search is over and now the team can turn its full focus to the roster as well as preparing for the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft.

Sean Mannion landed the role on Thursday. You may not have heard much about him beforehand — at least from a coaching perspective. Mannion was a longtime quarterback in the National Football League and had stints with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks throughout his career. He's just 33 years old now and has two seasons of coaching under his belt at the NFL level.

Mannion was an offensive assistant in 2024 with the Green Bay Packers and was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2025. Now, he will run the Eagles' offense in 2026 as the team's offensive coordinator.

The Philadelphia Eagles got their guy in Sean Mannion

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion (14) warms up before a preseasong game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time the Eagles have poached a quarterbacks coach from the Packers for a prominent coaching role with the franchise. Andy Reid, who was the Eagles' head coach for 14 seasons and is the franchise's winningest head coach, came over to town after being a quarterbacks coach/assistant head coach with Green Bay. In 1997 and 1998, Reid served in that role for Green Bay before being hired in Philadelphia and the rest is history.

Reid went on to have a long career in Philadelphia and went 130-93-1 as the team's head coach.

Now, that doesn't mean that Mannion is going to come in and have equal success right away, but it is an intriguing connection between the two. When Reid came in, he landed the head coach job. Philadelphia's head coach job isn't open now.

After the season the Eagles had in 2025, Philadelphia clearly needed a breath of fresh air. That's what Mannion is. He comes from a different system and is young. The Eagles had a long search for their next offensive coordinator and Mannion is the guy.

