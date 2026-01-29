Eagles Urged to Reunite With Super Bowl LII Champ

One area that the Philadelphia Eagles are going to need to look into this offseason is the second outside cornerback spot.

Adoree' Jackson filled the starting role for most of the 2025 season. Jackson played in 14 games for the Eagles in 2025, including 10 starts. Over that stretch, he had one interception, 11 passes defended, and 55 total tackles. Quarterbacks completed 62.7 percent of their passes going Jackson's way (47-of-75) for just two touchdowns in coverage.

For as much flak as Jackson got early on, he turned out to be a good overall pickup for the Eagles. But he's heading back to free agency and it's unknown if he'll be back. The Eagles are going to have to sort out the position — whether Jackson is back or not. Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker shared a column pitching one player each team should pursue this offseason. For the Eagles, Locker pitched a reunion with former Eagles corner Rasul Douglas.

The Eagles need to add another CB

Miami Dolphins defensive back Rasul Douglas (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Philadelphia Eagles: CB Rasul Douglas," Locker wrote. "PFF Free Agent Rank: No. 75. The Eagles’ discordant season will produce natural turnover, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Philadelphia has arguably the league’s best corner duo in Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, but landing another good perimeter corner would be wise.

"Douglas was outstanding during his lone season in Miami, earning a 73.6 PFF coverage grade and allowing only 54.1 percent of his targets to be hauled in. Over the last two years, he also ranks 13th in coverage grade on Cover 3 and Cover 6, the two most featured looks by Vic Fangio. The former Eagle could very well return to Philadelphia on a short-term deal."

Eagles fans will remember Douglas well. He spent three seasons in Philadelphia to kick off his career from 2017 through 2019 and was a part of the Super Bowl LII team that took down the New England Patriots. He spent the 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins and played in 15 games, including 13 starts, and had two interceptions, 13 passes defended and held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.5 percent completion rate (42-of-77). All in all, this is the exact type of move the team should consider.

