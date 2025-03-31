Former Eagles OC Headed To College Ranks
Veteran NFL coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich is returning to college for the first time since he was an undergrad at Maryland in the mid-1980s.
Reich, 63, is taking a one-year job with Stanford as the team’s new head coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
According to Thamel, both sides have agreed this will be a one-season agreement, and Stanford will then launch a national search, presumably for a longer-term answer.
Stanford later confirmed the deal.
Reich parlayed a highly successful stint as Doug Pederson’s OC in 2016-2017, which culminated with a Super Bowl LII championship, into a pair of head-coaching opportunities with Indianapolis and Carolina.
With the Colts, Reich hired current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni as his OC, a position that springboarded Sirianni to Philadelphia for the 2021 season.
Sirianni, who has piloted his Eagles team sto four consecutive playoff berths, two Super Bowl appearances, and a Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LIX in February, still considers Reich as his top professional mentor.
Reich was a third-round pick by Buffalo in 1985 after starring as a quarterback at Maryland, and spent 14 seasons in the league as a player and his entire coaching career in the NFL.
Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian called Reich “the greatest backup quarterback in NFL history” with a playing career highlighted by what was the largest comeback in history for ears dunearly years during the 1993 Wild Card Round. The then-Houston Oilers led the Bills 35–3 early in the third quarter before Reich led a comeback resulting in a 41–38 overtime victory.
The rally from a 32-point deficit remained the largest comeback in NFL history for almost three decades until the Minnesota Vikings had a 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts on December 17, 2022, ironically just over a month after Reich was fired as the Colts' head coach.
Reich has spent his entire 18-year coaching career in the NFL.
Stanford was in the market for a new head coach after firing Troy Taylor due to troubling allegations over his workplace behavior of bullying female athletic staffers.
