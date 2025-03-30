NFL League Meetings: 'Tush Push' Takes Center Stage
The NFL’s top decision-makers have migrated to South Florida Sunday for the league’s annual meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.
Perhaps the headline of the event from the general public’s eyes is the potential ban of the Eagles’ so-called “Tush Push” or “Brotherly Shove,” something that would require 24 of the 32 votes from owners to be ratified.
A Friday report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini further fueled the fires over the subject.
"I feel like it's getting more momentum in terms of those opposed to it than I've ever heard before," the plugged-in Russini claimed on her “Scoop City Podcast.”
The last time a “ban” of the “Tush Push” was discussed, it had little support, so two things can be true here. The momentum for removing the play from the game is growing, and the proposed rule change by the Green Bay Packers will likely not get near the needed 24 votes.
That latter is what Philadelphia Eagles On SI has been told and the Washington Post’s Mark Maske is hearing a similar sentiment.
“Not sure it can get 24,” a source told Maske last week.
Our source dug deeper into the subject several weeks ago.
“I don’t think the wording [of the Packers proposal] is great,” the source said. “I think ultimately pushing will be removed, but in a more substantive way and in totality. My best guess is it gets tabled before the vote, reworked, and worded better. Then the competition committee will get on board.
“It can’t be about the Eagles’ success with one particular play. That’s a bad way to go about something [pushing] that I think most believe should go.”
As drawn up by the Packers, the current proposal would “prohibit an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap.”
The punishment would be a 10-yard penalty for illegally assisting the runner and the reasons given to make the change are player safety and pace of play.
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni took offense to the idea at the Scouting Combine in late February.
"I've seen some of the stuff that it's an automatic play or that it's not," said Sirianni. "We work really, really [hard]. I almost feel a little insulted because we work so hard at that play. The amount of things that we've looked into how to coach that play, the fundamentals. There's a thousand plays out there, but it comes down to how you teach the fundamentals and how the players go through and do the fundamentals.
“I can't tell you how many times we practiced the snap. We practice the play because it's not a play that's easy to practice, so there's different ways we figured out how to practice it."
The injury concern aspect of the Packers’ argument is a non-starter because there is no real data that confirms it’s been a play where there have been significant health issues.
Pace of play is a better argument and fueled by an ugly sequence in the NFC Championship Game when a frustrated Washington team jumped offside repeatedly trying to time the play. Eventually the on-officials threatened to award a touchdown to the Eagles.
“It’s shortsighted,” Our source said of the proposal. “You’re banning pushing in one specific instance? It doesn’t make sense to call what Philly does successfully a penalty and let pushing to go on everywhere else on the field.”
