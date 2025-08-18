Former Eagles QB At Risk Of Surprise Cut
The Philadelphia Eagles traded one veteran quarterback away this offseason and there's at least a chance that he could end up hitting the open market.
Philadelphia traded Kenny Pickett away to the Cleveland Browns after one year with the Eagles. It was a good year at that. He was Jalen Hurts' backup and won a Super Bowl with the franchise. The Eagles traded Pickett to Cleveland and he's one of four quarterbacks in the room competing for the starting job.
Pickett is competing with Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel. The former Eagles quarterback had an injury early in camp and it wouldn't be a shock to see Cleveland cut at least one quarterback this summer. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox predicted that it would be Pickett.
Will the former Eagles QB make the Browns out of camp?
"The Cleveland Browns have publicly said that they're open to keeping four quarterbacks on the active roster. However, the Browns don't need three guys standing around with clipboards on Sundays and they need to clear $15.5 million in salary by cutdown day," Knox said. "Cutting Kenny Pickett would save $2.6 million in cap space, which is a significant amount for a spare quarterback. And that's what Pickett may be by the time Cleveland's four-way QB competition has ended.
"Joe Flacco remains the most likely candidate to start in Week 1, and the Browns probably aren't moving off of rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Cleveland has already turned down trade offers for Gabriel this offseason, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. Sanders fared well enough in his preseason debut to justify a longer look, Pickett, who has missed time with a hamstring injury, could easily be the odd man out. However, he'll undoubtedly interest QB-needy teams if he reaches the market. A 2022 first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickett has 25 starts on his resume, including one quality start (119.6 QB rating) last season with the Eagles."
Now, this is just a prediction, but it does make sense. The former Eagles quarterback will be a free agent after the 2025 season if he isn't released. There may not be a long-term future in Cleveland whereas at least Sanders and Gabriel are on rookie deals. We'll see what happens over the next few weeks, but Cleveland's quarterback room is the one to watch this summer.
More NFL: Cowboys Legend Thinks Eagles Stole John Metchie III