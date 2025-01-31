Four Eagles Estimated As Questionable For Super Bowl; Key Starters On Track To Play
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles issued their first Super Bowl LIX status report after Friday's practice.
Philadelphia moved the session inside at the NovaCare Complex Friday afternoon with rain arriving in the South Philadelphia area.
Several starters did not participate in the session. However, there is little concern that any will miss Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.
Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun (groin) were at the practice but as spectators. Left guard Landon Dickerson (knee), center Cam Jurgens (back), running back Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), WR A.J. Brown (rest), running back Saquon Barkley (rest), tight end Dallas Goedert (rest/ankle), and cornerback Eli Ricks (illness) did nor participate.
The idea is to manage everyone as best as possible to get them to the big game.
Returning to practice after missing Thursday were edge rusher Nolan Smith (illness) and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (shoulder). Meanwhile, defensive end Brandon Graham (elbow) practiced for the second consecutive day after getting his 21-day practice window opened for a potential return from injured reserve. Graham has been out since suffering a torn triceps on Nov. 24.
Smith and Graham, alomg with receiver Britain Covey were listed as limited.
Ojomo, along with offensive lineman Brett Toth (knee), and tight end C.J. Uzimah (abdomen) were full participants.
Covey and Uzomah remain on IR like Graham and are in their 21-day practice windows.
The NFL requires the Super Bowl teams to estimate the status of injured players for the game and Philadelphia listed four players as questionable: Gainwell, Covey, Graham, and Uzomah.
The Eagles will practice one more time in South Philly on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field before leaving for New Orleans on Sunday.
