Saints Closing In On Eagles’ OC As Next Head Coach
PHILADELPHIA - It looks like the Eagles will be in the market for another offensive coordinator and play-caller after Super Bowl LIX.
According to NFL Media, New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has informed other candidates for the team's head-coaching vacancy that he “plans to continue discussions with Kellen Moore” after the Super Bowl, a clear indication that the Saints are moving in Moore’s direction.
The other finalists for the New Orleans job are believed to be Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and New York Giants OC Mike Kafka. Former Dallas and Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy was thought to be the frontrunner earlier in the process but withdrew his name from consideration after the Saints’ brass met with Moore Monday night and into Tuesday morning in Philadelphia.
That was the second interview the Saints had with Moore after speaking with the six-year OC virtually earlier in the month.
At this point, New Orleans can’t talk to Moore again until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 where the 17-3 Eagles will face off against 17-2 Kansas City, the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions.
Ironically as the designated home team in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles will be practicing at the Saints facility in Metairie, Louisiana.
While the claim by Loomis is that no final decision has been made the only real hurdle at this point is the contract negotiations and as a first-time head coach, it’s unlikely there will be any snafus there with Moore.
A team source told Philadelphia Eagles On SI that the Eagles are preparing to lose Moore, who led the offense this season after a perceived disappointing 2023 campaign.
At times the passing game sputtered but the ground game was historic with Saquon Barkley becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards.
Overall, the Eagles offense finished No. 8 overall but wasn’t well-rounded (No. 2 in rushing and 29th in passing). Philadelphia also finished No. 8 overall in 2023 when former OC Brian Johnson was fired.
Moore had been the OC in Dallas from 2019 to 2022 and ran the offense with the LA Chargers in 2023 before arriving in Philadelphia.
If Moore does leave, quarterback Jalen Hurts will again be forced to start from scratch with a new play-caller.
Since taking over the starting QB job in Philadelphia, head coach Nick Sirianni (2021), Shane Steichen (2021-22), Johnson (2023) and Moore have called plays.
The top in-house candidate to replace Moore would likely be associate head coach/passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, who is Sirianni’s right-hand man on the coaching staff. The snag there could be Patullo's lack of play-calling experience.
Outside options tend to be difficult this late in the process. Marcus Brady, a former OC in Indianapolis who was with the Eagles in 2022 as an offensive consultant and in 2023 as a senior offensive assistant, could make sense. Brady was the Chargers’ passing game coordinator this past season.
Also well-regarded by the Eagles’ organization is Josh McCown, the current Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach, who played for the Eagles in 2019-20.
The Eagles interviewed Nate Scheelhaase for the OC job in 2023 before elevating Johnson. Scheelhaase was the OC for Sirianni’s good friend Matt Campbell at Iowa State and has since graduated to the NFL as an offensive assistant and passing game specialist for Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams.
The connection with Frank Reich is obvious from both an Eagles and Sirianni perspective but the current Eagles’ head coach considers Reich his mentor so the fit is probably not right.
Among veteran coaches, Mike McCoy, once Sirianni’s boss with the Chargers, might be a potential option.
MORE NFL: Super Bowl LIX: 'Who Could Argue?' With The Eagles' Offense