Go Back to the 1960s to Find Best to Wear No. 38 for Eagles

There was once a McNabb who wore the No. 38 for the Eagles.

It wasn’t Donovan, but Dexter.

There was also a Super Bowl champ who wore it while playing for the Eagles. That was Kenjon Barner in 2017.

Neither player cracked the rankings as our jersey countdown to kickoff reaches the No. 40, which is also the number of days until the Eagles are supposed to open the regular season on Sept. 13 against the Washington Football Team.

So, who did make the rankings of the best players to wear No. 38 in team history?

It’s not an illustrious list, but here is the breakdown:

Current number 38:

Michael Warren. The rookie running back was signed as an undrafted free agent last April and if he impresses in camp could earn a place on the 53-man roster. More likely, he winds up on the practice squad. Running backs coach Duce Staley was complimentary of Warren in a recent video call.

“His feet, man, are maybe nicer than some of the backs we have,” said Staley.

Top 3 to wear No. 38:

3. Cecil Martin. Selected from Wisconsin in the sixth-round of the 1999 draft, the fullback spent four seasons with the Eagles and played in seven playoff games in that time. He was a sturdy blocker and also a solid pass catcher.

He rarely carried the ball, but he caught it plenty, finishing his stint with Philadelphia having made 81 catches for 491 yards and two scores. Martin had just 26 rushes for 103 yards. He retired after playing just 61 NFL games, 60 of those with the Eagles, and one in his final season with Tampa Bay.

2. Rich Miano. After five years with the New York Jets, who selected him in the sixth round of the 1983 draft out of Hawaii, the safety arrived in Philadelphia in 1991 and spent the next four seasons with the Eagles. He played in 64 games, starting 26, and made eight interceptions in that time with 276 tackles. His NFL career ultimately spanned 10 seasons.

1. Sam Baker. Baker’s career was already established when he arrived with the Eagles in 1964 and stayed six seasons, with two Pro Bowls in that span.

He had been an 11th round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1952 but his draft rights were sold to Washington. He had a solid career as a running back at Oregon State, where he ran for 2,043 yards on 487 carries in his career and was the school record-holder in both categories when he left.

In the NFL, however, he transitioned to a kicker, though he did carry the ball 49 times for 234 yards and two scores in his 15-year career.

As a kicker, though, Baker was terrific. Upon retiring following the 1969 season at the age of 40, he was the second-leading scorer in NFL history with 977 points and held the record for scoring in 110 straight games. He recorded more than 700 punts and 179 field goals in his career.

Baker died due to complications from diabetes in 2007 at the age of 76.

Runner-up:

Charles Dimry. The cornerback spent 12 years in the NFL, but only one with the Eagles and that was at the age of 31 in 1997. He played 15 games, with nine starts, and had two interceptions that season. He was a two-time winner of the Ed Block Courage Award with the San Diego Chargers.

Others:

Bill Fiedler, Jake Schuehle, John Huzvar, Rob Goode, Tony Baker, George Amundson, Bill Olds, Larry Barnes, Steve Atkins, Mickey Fitzgerald, Jairo Penaranda, Russell Gary, Dexter McNabb, Jorrick Calvin, Keelan Johnson, E.J. Biggers, Aaron Grymes, Kenjon Barner, and Orlando Scandrick.

