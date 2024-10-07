Good News Could Await Eagles Coming Out Of Bye
After his team fell 33-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 29, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team’s bye was coming at a great time because three of their key offensive weapons were injured and had to miss the 33-16 loss in Week 4.
The Eagles (2-2) return to work on Wednesday following their week off and could get some good news upon their return. Receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and right tackle Lane Johnson should be ready to go when the team hits the practice field, per a Monday report from NFL reporter James Palmer.
Brown hasn’t played since the season opener on Sept. 6, a win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, due to a hamstring injury. He was spotted at practice on Spt. 27, two days before the team left for Tampa, but was just running routes on air during the 15 minutes or so media is allowed to view practice.
He should be good to go.
Smith was in concussion protocol after a jarring hit from behind by a New Orleans Saints defender in a Week 3 win. His availability could be a day-to-day process as the Eagles prepare to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
As for Johnson, the right tackle was close to returning from a concussion and playing against the Bucs. He traveled to Tampa and was a game-time decision, but could not clear the league’s concussion protocol in time for kickoff.
That is probably a good sign for the right tackle, who has been pivotal to the Eagles’ success during his career when he is in the lineup. Without him, the Eagles fell to 14-23 in Tampa.
The Eagles struggled without their top three players. FredJohnson, filling in for Lane Johnson and making his first start since 2021, was one of the worst-graded tackles by Pro Football Focus during Week 4 in pass protection and quarterback Jalen Hurt didn’t seem to find any rhythm with backup receivers Parris Campbell, John Ross, and Johnny Wilson. Campbell, though, did catch a 1-yard touchdown pass on a fourth down throw from Hurts.
Still, the lack of trust between QB and his rarely-used weapons was evident as was a suspect gameplan without the top three players.
The Eagles will return to play the 1-4 Browns looking to score their first points of the season in the first quarter. They are the only team who hasn’t done that this year.
“Just simply didn't do a good just enough job starting the game,” said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. “Starts with me just giving ourselves the best opportunity to be successful early in the game and keep ourselves in that balanced attack.
“We put ourselves in a challenging situation and have got to find a way to evaluate that and put ourselves in better positions going forward, learn from it, grow from it.”