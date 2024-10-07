NFC East Deals Eagles A Loss On Bye Weekend
The Eagles didn’t win or lose in Week 5 because they were on their bye week. It feels like a lost weekend, however, after all three NFC East teams won on Sunday with the Commanders, Cowboys, and Giants each took care of business with impressive wins.
Dallas moved to 3-2 with a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Jaylen Tolbert with four seconds to play to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh, 20-17. You may have missed it because the Sunday night primetime game was delayed nearly 90 minutes due to heavy rain and lightning and ended close to 1 a.m.
The Cowboys overcame three Prescott turnovers, two of which came in the red zone.
But the Commanders are the early cream of the division vaulting to the top of the heap with another dominating performance, beating the Cleveland Browns, 34-13. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is doing historic things for a downtrodden franchise and his play is lifting the level of everyone around him, from the offensive line to the defense.
Daniels accounted for 320 yards of offense in whipping the Browns (238 passing, 82 rushing) and one touchdown pass. He has led an offense that has scored at least 30 points in each of the past three weeks, becoming the fifth team since 1950 to score at least 30-or-more in three straight games started by a rookie QB.
The others to do it:
-2017 Houston Texans (five consecutive games with Deshaun Watson)
-2022 San Francisco 49ers (three with Brock Purdy)
-2012 Seattle Seahawks (three with Russell Wilson)
-1950 Green Bay Packers (three with Tobin Rote)
At 4-1, Washington isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The Eagles’ first crack at trying to do it will come Nov. 14, when Daniels and the Commanders visit for a Thursday night game.
The Giants should not be overlooked here after going to Seattle, where the Eagles have lost on their last four trips, and stinging the 3-1 Seahawks, 29-20.
Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 23 of 34 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns despite not having rookie sensation Malik Nabers at receiver. Jones’ passer rating was 109.6.
The Eagles will see the Giants sooner than the Commanders. They will travel to MetLife Stadium for a 1 p.m. game on Oct. 20, a week after they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Speaking of the Browns, they are not going to be making a move to bench Watson against the Eagles. At least, that’s what coach Kevin Stefanski said after they were smoked by the Commanders. It’s hard to blame him there, with turnover-prone Jameis Winston as the backup.
The Browns surrendered seven sacks to Washington, but before getting too excited over the prospect that maybe Byrce Huff or Nolan Smith find a way to sack Watson, remember that the Buccaneers allowed seven sacks to the Broncos the week before the Eagles went to Tampa.
The Eagles got just two against Bucs’ QB Baker Mayfield, who was able to get the ball out quickly and had a field day against Philly’s defense in Week 4.
The Eagles can ill-afford a slip-up against the 1-4 Browns, especially with the way the East won the weekend.
