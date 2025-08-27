Good Sign For Eagles As Two Key Players Return To Practice
PHILADELPHIA – It looks like all systems are go for A.J. Brown and Landon Dickerson, who wore their helmets and went through individual drills during the time media was allowed to watch practice on Wednesday, the first practice since the Eagles cut their roster to 53 players, tinkered with it, and added players to the practice squad.
Brown missed most of training camp with a hamstring issue. He returned once to practice and was listed as limited but then shut down again without practicing right before the Browns visited for joint practices.
So, perhaps his availability for the handful of practices remaining before the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4 will still need to be monitored. From the looks of things during individual drills, he is fine.
As for Dickerson, the guard went through drills with the first-team offensive line. He had meniscus surgery prior to practices with the Browns but showed up to watch one day after having the repair done. Like Brown, Dickerson looks like he is on track to play a week from Thursday.
Eagles Add 14 Players To Practice Squad
Earlier in the day, the Eagles also released interior offensive lineman Trevor Keegan and safety Tristin McCollum, adding long snapper Charley Hughlett and center/guard Willie Lampkin to the 53-man roster in their place.
They added 15 practice squad players, perhaps saving one of the final two spots for McCollum or Keegan if they clear waivers on Thursday.
By releasing McCollum, the Eagles have just three safeties on the roster, though Cooper DeJean has been practicing there, so it’s probably four when you factor him into the mix. They added safety Andre Sam to the practice squad, but chose not to add safety Maxen Hook, who was Quinyon Mitchell’s roommate at Toledo.
The Eagles also brought back interior offensive lineman Kenyon Green, whom they had traded for when they dealt C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans early in the offseason.
“Obviously (Green) missed a bunch of time here (with injury), which hurt him,” said general manager Howie Roseman. “I think that when you come here and you play offensive line for the Philadelphia Eagles, understanding that how we want our offensive linemen to play with the fundamentals that Stout (offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland) is teaching to make them compete at a high level, it takes time, and he ran out of time here.
“That doesn't mean that he isn’t a guy that we'd want to work with if the opportunity presented itself. But again, we didn't want to lose Chauncey (C.J. Gardner-Johnson). That was just some of the nature of the business.”
Here are all 15 practice squad additions:
RB Audric Estime
LB Chance Campbell
WR Elijah Cooks
G Kenyon Green
TE E.J. Jenkins
CB Brandon Johnson
OLB Patrick Johnson
TE Cameron Latu
WR Terrace Marshall
QB Kyle McCord
CB Parry Nickerson
T Hollin Pierce
OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
CB Eli Ricks
S Andre Sam
