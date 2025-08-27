A Day After Cuts, Eagles Release Player Who Made Initial 53-Man Roster
PHILADELPHIA – Howie Roseman hinted the Eagles weren’t done tinkering with the 53-man roster after submitting it to the league office by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Less than 24 hours later, the general manager tinkered as the team released interior offensive lineman Trevor Keegan.
It was a mild surprise that Keegan was on the initial roster to begin with after struggling to add center to a resume that included guard. There’s a chance he will be added to the practice squad when it is cobbled together at some point Wednesday afternoon.
The Eagles will hold their first practice since cutdown day on Wednesday at 2:30 followed by various player interviews around 4 p.m.
Keegan, who was a fifth-round pick in 2024, was one of 11 offensive linemen the Eagles kept on their initial 53. In addition to Keegan and the five starters, the others were rookies Drew Kendall and Cameron Williams, Fred Johnson, Brett Toth, and Matt Pryor.
Two Names To Watch After Trevor Keegan Release
The release of Keegan opens a spot on the 53-man roster that could be used for an incoming waiver claim or a spot for long snapper Charley Hughlett. The Eagles are last in line for claims after winning the Super Bowl in February, so a player would have to pass through all 31 teams before getting to the Eagles.
Two players Roseman could have interest in claiming are:
-Britain Covey. The punt returner was cut by the Rams but had a 14.4 yards per return average two years ago with the Eagles. He was injured most of last year. Philly has Cooper DeJean who can return punts, something he did last year, and receiver Jahan Dotson was mentioned by head coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday as a possibility, citing Dotson’s punt return work with Penn State. That was four years ago, however.
“Coop did it at a high-level last year,” said Sirianni. “Jahan's done it at a high level in college. They've both been working hard to be experts at their craft on that. We feel good about that. We will see who we roll out there Week One, but feel good about the roster. I'm sure as we get our practice squad stuff back, we'll feel good about guys there as well.”
-Julius “JuJu” Brents. The cornerback was cut by the Colts after being drafted by them in the second round (No. 44 overall) in 2023. This would depend on how the Eagles feel about the position after keeping six. Roseman seemed to think everything was fine on the corner.
“I don't think that's necessarily a weakness on this football team,” said the GM. “I think that we start by having an outside corner in Quinyon, who we think is ready to take another jump and an unbelievable player, and we have another corner in [DB] Cooper DeJean, who we think, again, is one of the best young corners in the league.
“I feel very fortunate to start that position there. I think that sometimes we look at weaknesses in terms of strengths. I've been here a long time. To have two young corners like that, that's a position of strength. And then we have a lot of guys at that position who are young, who have a lot of talent in their body. I'm excited about the corners that we have on this football team. I kind of look at it a different way.”
