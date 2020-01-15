EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Harold Carmichael Elected into Hall of Fame

Ed Kracz

It finally happened. Harold Carmichael is going into the NFL Hall of Fame.

That it took this long, and required a vote from the league’s Centennial Slate of Inductees to make it happen, doesn’t matter now. A wrong was finally righted.

Carmichael had a better career in terms of sheer numbers than some already in the Hall of Fame. He will be inducted as part of an expanded class of 20 new members that coincides with the NFL’s 100 season celebration.

Carmichael had never won a championship, and that may have been a reason he hadn't gotten in previously, as some receivers have. He was, however, a member of the Eagles' 1980 team that made it to the Super Bowl, but lost to the Jim Plunkett-led Oakland Raiders.

"Congratulations to Harold Carmichael on being selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame," said Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. "Our entire organization is so proud to see Harold earn this well-deserved honor. Harold revolutionized the wide receiver position and became one of the most productive players of his era and in the history of our franchise. He was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1987 and his records will always rank among the all-time greats, but Harold's true contributions to our game extend far beyond his on-field accomplishments.

"Harold has served as a role model, mentor, and friend to so many during his four-plus decades in Philadelphia as a player, executive, and ambassador. He is a one-of-a-kind person who loves this organization, who loves this city and its fans, and who treats everyone with dignity and respect. We are excited to celebrate this honor with Harold and his family."

In addition to setting a then-NFL record with 127 consecutive games with a reception from 1972-1980, Carmichael led all NFL wide receivers in receptions (549), receiving yards (8,414), and receiving TDs (77) from 1973-83.

A seventh-round draft pick from Southern University, Carmichael remains the Eagles’ all-time leader in career receptions (589), receiving yards (5,879), and receiving touchdowns (79) knows that he put together an incredible resume at a time when defensive backs were permitted to physically engage receivers up and down the field.

He played in 180 games, with a franchise-record tying 162 in a row.

At 6-8, Carmichael was the first of the big-bodied receiver.

During his career with the Eagles from 1971-83, Carmichael led the NFL with a franchise-record 589 receptions. In that span, his 589 receptions were 28 more than the next closest NFL player, Pro Football Hall of Famer Charlie Joiner (561).

By the end of his Eagles career in 1983, Carmichael was tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff for the fifth-most receptions (589) in NFL history. The four players ahead of him on the list at the time – Charley Taylor, Don Maynard, Raymond Berry, and Joiner – are also all Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Also, by the time his Eagles career ended, Carmichael was tied with Taylor for seventh-most receiving touchdowns. Five of the six players ahead of hi on the list – Don Hutson, Don Maybard, Lance Alworth, Paul Warfield, and Tommy McDonald – are also Hall of Famers.

Here are more of Carmichaels accomplishments:

  • Four-time Pro Bowl selection (1973, 1978, 1979, 1980)
  • Member of the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team
  • Three-time Second-Tem All-Pro (1973, 1979, 1980)
  • 1980 NFL Man of the Year
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Miles Sanders Honored by PFWA

Eagles running back named to all-rookie first team, but did not get Offensive Player of the Year, per the Pro Football Writers of America

Ed Kracz

What if Eagles Sign Jadeveon Clowney?

The Seattle defensive end is public enemy number one in Philly, so he might have some fences to mend - or not

Ed Kracz

Answering 3 Offseason Eagles Questions

There are plenty of them, but these are the most important that need answered before free agency

Ed Kracz

Cory Undlin Takes DC Job in Detroit

Departure of Eagles defensive backs coach of the past five seasons gives team three assistant jobs to fill, including offensive coordinator and wide receivers

Ed Kracz

Jim Schwartz Likley to Return After not Getting Browns Job

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said his defensive coordinator would "definitely" return if that job opportunity fell through

Ed Kracz

Josh McCown Played Through Torn Hamstring

Backup Eagles quarterback will undergo surgery on Tuesday after suffering injury in playoff game against Seahawks

Ed Kracz

by

Dillon88

Jadeveon Clowney Ruling Sets Bad Precedent for NFL

Jadeveon Clowney Ruling Sets Bad Precedent for NFL

Ed Kracz

Carson Wentz Called "Heroic"

NFL's chief medical lauded Eagles quarterback for reporting his concussion

Ed Kracz

Doug Pederson Fires Two Assistants

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson parted ways with OC Mike Groh and WR coach Carson Walch.

Ed Kracz

by

EagleScott

Jason Peters: Jadeveon Clowney's Tackle was Late and Dirty

Philly's left tackle had a few words with Clowney after a helmet-to-helmet hit was delivered to Eagles QB Carson Wentz, who suffered a concussion as a result.

Ed Kracz

by

hashtag