Here's What Eagles Star Saquon Barkley Needs To Eclipse 2,000 Yards
It's pretty obvious that the Philadelphia Eagles made the right move by snatching Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants this past offseaosn.
Philadelphia needed to upgrade the offense -- especially after the way the 2023 season ended -- and Barkley needed a change of scenery. The two sides fit each other well and the partnership certainly has been fantastic.
The Eagles now have won seven straight games and have a 9-2 record after taking down the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Barkley has been a major reason for the success and even has a chance to make history this season.
After his incredible 255-rushing yard performance on Sunday night, Barkley currently has 1,392 rushing yards through 11 games of action. He's leading the league in rushing yards, yards per attempt at 6.2, rushing yards per game at 126.5, and scrimmage yards at 1,649.
Clearly, he is having the best season of his National Football League career and he now has a real shot at reaching 2,000 rushing yards. Barkley needs 608 yards over the team's final six games in order to reach 2,000 rushing yards.
Barkley currently is averaging 126.5 rushing yards per game so if he can keep up that pace, he surely will reach the threshold. If he could maintain that exact pace for the final six games of the season, he would finish with roughly 2,150 yards. The current record is 2,105 yards held by Eric Dickerson.
There is nothing guaranteed and it will be tough for Barkley to come close to 2,000 yards, but he does have plenty of time left to do so. Maybe he will end up making history in just his first season with the team.
