Hold On, Eagles Jalen Carter Getting Attention, But Not From Game Officials
PHILADELPHIA - The Baltimore Ravens’ offensive line had been flagged a league-high 26 times in their first 12 games. Against the Eagles, in Week 13, they weren’t called for a single one during Philly’s 24-19 win on Sunday.
Vast improvement or a blind eye from Craig Wrolstad’s officiating crew?
Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked if there was anything he or the coaching staff could do to help get Carter some flags.
“I don't know, you got any ideas?” he joked.
The Ravens aren’t the only one holding Carter, whose game has risen greatly from his rookie season when he was the NFL runner-up for Rookie Defensive Player of the Year, and if you’re not holding him, he could wreck an opponent’s game plan even more than he is doing right now.
Fangio waded into the deeper end of the pool in his answer when it came to the no-flag Sunday for Carter.
“There was one play in particular where he was grossly held and pulled to the ground, and there was no call," he said. “I don't know what we can do about it.”
Carter, 23, was asked about being held what seemed to be several times against the Ravens after the game ended.
“None today,” he said. “We’re on to next week.”
There is still more Carter can give. He has 4.5 sacks. Last year he put 6. He has more combined tackles already this season with 34, compared to 33 as a rookie, and he has 10 tackles for loss and 12 QB hits a year after registering eight and nine, respectively.
“He has very good balance,” said Fangio. “He can be losing early, get his body in a bad position, but he can recover.”
Fangio paid Carter perhaps the ultimate compliment when he was asked about who has benefitted from Carter’s play.
“Milt (Williams) has benefited some," the DC said. “We all have. He’s caused some sacks for other people by applying the early pressure that makes the quarterback move and buys time for somebody else to get there. Really, our team and our defense have prospered because of his play.”
Just as he was when asked about being held, Carter played it cool when asked if he is beginning to feel like he can do whatever he wants on the field against the best players on the planet.
“Nah, I still got a lot to learn,” he said. “It’s only my second year. There’s still way more out there. I’m still earning off BG every day.”
Brandon Graham shifted into full-time coaching mode after suffering a season-ending triceps tear two weeks ago. The wise sage Fangio and the experienced defensive line coach Clint Hurtt are also on Carter to keep improving.
“He's a damn good player, and he's improving,” sad Fangio, declining to compare him to anybody he has coached before. “Jalen is still a young player that needs to improve. He's been very coachable. (He’s) playing good football.”
Offensive lines across the league have noticed and seem to be getting away with their share of holding to stop him.
