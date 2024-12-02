For A Third Time Since August, Eagles Release Veteran Receiver
PHILADELPHIA – The NFL can be a cruel business, very cruel indeed, as Parris Campbell can attest.
The receiver was released by the Eagles Monday evening a day after playing half the offensive snaps (28) in a 24-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday evening. It’s been that sort of yo-yo season for the veteran pass-catcher.
The Eagles released him after training camp. A day later, he was signed to the practice squad. He was elevated three times, which is the most allowed by NFL rules. On Oct. 22, he was released again but, again, the very next day he was added back to the practice squad. he was only added back to the roster on Saturday, the day before Philly played Baltimore.
Perhaps that fate awaits him once again. Campbell has played five games for the Eagles and has six catches for 30 yards and one touchdown.
This latest release is his third in the past three-plus months. It could be a sign that DeVonta Smith is ready to return from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for the last two games. It may also be a sign that the Eagles are opening a roster spot to add a tight end – either C.J. Uzomah or E.J. Jenkins.
Both are on the practice squad and out of elevations. Uzomah’s last elevation was used against the Ravens. Jenkins’ last elevation came on Oct. 2.
The need for a tight end increased even more with the possibility that Dallas Goedert could miss some time with a knee injury, though Nick Sirianni, as he always does, chose not to give out any updated information on Monday.
Campbell was targeted once against the Ravens, but his biggest contribution in the game was as a blocker in the run game. Sirianni credited him and Jahan Dotson for pivotal roles on Saquon Barkley’s 25-yard touchdown run halfway through the fourth quarter that put the Eagles ahead by two scores.
“When plays break for the big ones, there are receivers doing something good on that, like (Britain) Covey last week against L.A., getting the block,” said Sirianni. “A.J. (Brown) had a good block last week against L.A., and then this was Jahan and Parris running off.
“You know what you run off, and now that running back can run to space, instead of them getting a block there. That’s something we talk about a lot. So, Parris and Jahan run off. Saquon can run away from the pursuit from the inside with his speed, and then those guys finish blocks over there. That’s just good team football. Really good job. Really proud of those guys.”
Even Barkley credited the two receivers.
“Jahan and Parris did a really good job of running off the ‘DB’ to open up space for me,” he said, “and get into the end zone.”
Now Campbell is on the street again, but maybe not for long.
