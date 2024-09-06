How Does Eagles Roster Stack Up With Colleges That Have Produced Most NFL Players?
As we countdown the hours until the Eagles kick off the 2024 season, here is a look at how they stack up with the colleges that have produced the most players on 53-man rosters across the league:
Alabama (61)
DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen, Byron Young, Eli Ricks (5).
Note: After not drafting a player from Alabama since 2002 when they Freddie Milons, the Eagles have taken three in the last three years while bringing in Ricks as an undrafted player and claiming Young days before the season began.
Ohio State (49)
Incredibly, the Eagles don’t have any Buckeyes on their 53 (0).
Practice squad: Parris Campbell.
Georgia (45)
Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo (5).
Note: It feels like the Eagles have more.
Practice squad: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
LSU (39)
Devin White (1).
Practice squad: Ty Davis-Price, Andre’ Sam.
Michigan (38)
Brandon Graham, Trevor Keegan (2).
Note: After Graham retires, maybe the Eagles will grab another Wolverine in next spring’s draft.
Penn State (36)
Saquon Barkley, Jahan Dotson (2).
Note: Barkley will surpass offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski, who started at guard in the Eagles’ Super Bowl season of 2017, as the best Nittany Lion to ever play in Philly, granted it’s not a very high bar.
Practice squad: Brandon Smith.
Notre Dame (36)
There’s not a single golden-domer on the roster, though Julian Okwara should have been (0).
Oklahoma (33)
Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson (2).
Note: The Eagles list Hurts from Oklahoma, even though he spent three years at Alabama. There’s no denying, however, that this is a mighty one-two punch for the Eagles.
Texas (31)
Moro Ojomo (1).
Note: Caden Sterns would have been on the practice squad list, but he was released in the days before the season opener.
Clemson (30)
Will Shipley, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. (2).
Note: Joseph Ngata is on IR.
Florida (30)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Fred Johnson (2).
Note: The Eagles have as many players from Florida State – Josh Sweat and Johnny Wilson – as they do from Florida.
