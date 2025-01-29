Injury Concerns For Eagles Headline First Super Bowl Injury Report
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles did not practice on Wednesday, instead pushing off the start of on-field prep for Super Bowl LIX by a day.
Philadelphia plans to practice on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this week in advance of their trip to New Orleans on Sunday for Super Bowl week culminating on Sunday, Feb. 9 when the NFC champions face their AFC counterparts, the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
By rule, the Eagles had to issue a practice report Wednesday estimating the status of players had the team held a session.
Nine players were listed as not participating, two strictly due to rest: running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver A.J. Brown.
That's good news for Brown, who had been given a dual designation of rest/knee over the past few weeks. After a slow start to the postseason tied to the balky knee Brown broke through in the NFC Championship rout over Washington with six receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown and is now feeling well enough that the knee has been dropped from the practice report.
The two biggest concerns coming off the NFCCG are the status of second-team All-Pro left guard Landon Dickerson (knee) and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens (back), who were both listed as not participating.
Dickerson had to move to OC in place of Jurgens against the Commanders with the latter being active only in case of emergency. The emergency came when Dickerson was forced to leave at halftime after starting to limp badly and Jurgens fought through significant pain to finish the game at center.
Backup Tyler Steen handled the whole game at LG and persevered well.
Jurgens indicated after the NFCCG that he planned to play in the Super Bowl and the belief, according to team sources, is Dickerson will as well. The key will be how effective each player is with his respective injury.
Others estimated as not participating on Wednesday due to injury were: RB Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), tight end Dallas Goedert (rest/ankle), defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (shoulder), WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring), and offensive lineman Brett Toth (knee).
WR Britain Covey, who is in the midst of his 21-day practice window for a potential return from injured reserve, was listed as limited with a neck injury.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts had been listed on the injury report leading up to the NFC Championship Game with a knee injury and was not given any status on Wednesday's estimated injury report.
