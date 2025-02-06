Inside The Friday Pre-Practice Meetings Between Kellen Moore And Potential Successor Kevin Patullo
NEW ORLEANS - If Kellen Moore isn’t going to be the next head coach in New Orleans after Super Bowl LIX, It’s going to be one of the greatest swerves in NFL history.
Before the Eagles’ arrived for there Thursday media availability at the New Orleans Riverside, reporters were formulating their respective plans with a large chunk breaking off to take in head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts at the podium, and others taking space in front of the risers for stars like Saquon Barkley, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Brandon Graham.
In between those two rooms were 28 different tables set up for the rest of the team and assistant coaches.
There was plenty of traffic once the players appeared but only one table was reserved by a mob and the placard read Kellen Moore. The Saints beat reporters proved to be better at a stakeout than any fictitious one on NCIS New Orleans.
About 50 feet away entertaining a smaller school of reporters is Moore’s likely replacement in Philadelphia: associate head coach and passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.
Philadelphia Eagles On SI took the time to explore the strong bond Moore and Patullo forged in a short time.
A typical Friday practice In Philadelphia starts with Moore and Patullo attached at the hip, putting the finishing touches on what the Eagles want to be accomplished in the upcoming game.
“Since he’s got here I feel him and I spend so much time together on just offense,” Patuallo said after acknowledging the Friday on-field pow wows. “It’s been actually unique.”
While Patullo hasn’t been a headliner, his fingerprints are already all over the offense.
“It’s rare when you have someone come into a staff and where him and I basically day to day was like a coaches clinic almost,” said Patullo. “Like ‘Hey what did you do? What did you do?
“We’ll go back and forth. We’re teaching each other new things back and forth and formulating new ideas and philosophies. I think it was a lotta fun.”
It’s always about growth and getting better for Patullo.
“I’ve learned so much from him and I think vice versa,” he said. “When you look back at the offseason and just going through the process. What we did that was successful here and what he’s done [elsewhere]. Just teaching it back and forth and finding new ideas and new trends in the league.
“It’s been very special.”
The melding on minds has the 17-3 Eagles 60 minutes away from the Lombardi Trophy.
“Him and I have really come together in a short time, just to come together on an offense’s philosophies and how the game gets called and how he’s set up the game and how we want to do it. It’s been very unique,” Patullo said. “I have not been in this situation before and it’s been pretty cool.”
