Intell On Azeez Ojulari: Two Scouts Weigh In On the Intriguing Eagles' Signing
PHILADELPHIA - You can usually follow the money when trying to figure out what the NFL thinks of a particular player.
So what gives with Azeez Ojulari?
On paper, a Georgia-pedigreed, pass-rusher coming off a rookie contract where he showed some positive signs and won’t turn 25 until June is the template organizations would generally trip over themselves to hand out money at a position of value.
Yet Ojulari generated only a one-year, prove-it deal from the Eagles that could be worth as much as $4 million.
Philadelphia Eagles On SI asked one current NFC personnel executive and a former exec what type of player the Eagles are getting in Ojulari.
“Talented kid we liked coming out. Consistency and injuries would be my biggest concerns. A lot of soft-tissue stuff so that’s gonna scare some people off,” the executive said. “He’s also stuggled in [run] support so I think most would look at him as a situational guy.
“For Philly, I don't necessarily get the fit because Vic [Fangio] likes more well-rounded [players] and he’s not setting the edge and can’t drop [as a flat defender.]”
The former personnel man sees more upside.
“I think he's really talented with the potential to reach another level if he improves on the little things with technique,” the second executive said. “He should fit really well. Vic loves edges who offer him the ability to be multiple within the same personnel group.”
An NFL source did confirm that Ojulari had more lucrative deals (as in plural) on the table than the one he got from the Eagles. None of them were for multiple years, however, so you're probably talking maybe $5 to $6M, numbers still far off where most projected Ojulari would be even on a short-term deal.
The idea from the Ojulari camp was situation over salary in that an opportunity with a good team and a DC known for sharpening technique issues is the better path to getting right back to free agency in 12 months where a rebooted Ojulari will still be plenty young enough to cash in as long as he produces in Philadelphia.
