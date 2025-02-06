Is Nick Sirianni's Passing Game Coordinator And Confidante OC-In-Waiting For Eagles?
NEW ORLEANS – So who is this Kevin Patullo guy? He’s been in Philadelphia since Nick Sirianni was hired as the Eagles’ head coach four years ago, but he’s spent most of his time in the shadows under the umbrella of passing game coordinator.
He’s been much more, and now he appears to the offensive coordinator-in-waiting after Kellen Moore does what everyone expects in the day or days after Super Bowl LIX ends on Sunday, and that is become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
“He’s been very important to the success we’ve had,” said head coach Nick Sirianni on Thursday. “He wears a lot of different hats. Helps me a lot with different head coaching things and I can’t tell you I make a decision without saying to Kevin first, 'Whattya think?'
“That’s in everything. That’s in game, that’s out of game, that’s with scheduling, that’s with offensive stuff. I lean on him a lot. I’ve had what, eight years with Kevin? That continuity is important because he knows me well.”
Sirianni has hired two offensive coordinators since Shane Steichen left to be the head coach of the Colts after the Eagles’ last Super Bowl appearance just two years ago. He hired Brian Johnson then fired him after last year. He then hired Moore.
Both times, he passed over Patullo, for whatever reason. Now, after making a second Super Bowl trip in three years, Sirianni may get the green light to elevate his confidante to OC.
“Whatever happens, happens,” said Patullo. “When I got into coaching, I knew that was my path, and it would take on its own course, and I’ve been in multiple roles as I’ve gone on. It will work itself out.”
There’s no denying the two men have a close friendship after initially meeting in Kansas City as coaches in 2009. They went their separate ways then reconnected in Indianapolis when Sirianni was the Colts’ OC and Patullo his receivers’ coach.
“There were definitely some similarities between the two of us, and there are some differences, too,” said Patullo. “That’s what makes this work. We do see it a little bit differently, but we always come to the same common ground. It’s kind of been fun. We’ve challenged each other and pushed each other as coaches to kind of continue to grow.
“Ultimately, we both want to get to where he’s at. It’s been fun watching him develop as a coach, and be a part of that. It’s very unique because it’s hard to say you’re going to be with the same guy for that long with two different teams. It’s been special.”
Their relationship could very well be compared to the close-knit one between Moore and Eagles QB coach Doug Nussmeier, who have been together since 2018 and through three stops - Dallas and Los Angeles with the Chargers, and now Philly.
So, what should Eagles fans know about the possible OC-in-waiting, other than he and Sirianni are the same age at 43?
“I’m very detailed,” he said. “I have great relationships with all the players. It’s something I take pride in.”
Those were two principles he learned from his mentor Chan Gailey.
“That was one thing that he always stressed is you have to have good relationships with players and you have to be super-detailed,” he said. “They have to know that you have their back and that you’re willing to do anything for them to get them better and put them in the best position to be successful.”
Patullo, from Hillsborough Township, N.J., talked about relationships forged with retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and retired receiver T.Y. Hilton and how they stay in touch now.
“That’s something I take pride in is the relationship with the guys and being detailed and being able to have those conversations, whether they’re tough conversations or just fun conversations,” he said.
"I think it’s important to be able to have those tough conversations. You might not like it at the time but when you look back on it, ‘Hey, I appreciate that.’ That’s something you have to be willing to do that as a coach.”
