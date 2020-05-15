EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Jason Kelce Talks Left Side of Eagles O-Line

Ed Kracz

If Jason Peters comes back, Jason Kelce is fine with it.

If Andre Dillard is indeed the man at left tackle, Kelce if fine with that, too.

The man in the middle and leader of the Eagles’ offensive line gave his take on the left side of the line, specifically the hotly debated offseason tackle position, but also on left guard, Isaac Seumalo, during an audio call Thursday afternoon.

Kelce called Seumalo, now in his fifth season in the league, “one of the premier guards in the NFL.”

The center added, “I think he’s one of the least respected guys on the line in the media and whatnot, but I’ll tell you what, everybody in our room knows just how good he is.”

That was merely the appetizer.

The meat and potatoes of what Kelce had to say involved Peters and Dillard.

Peters is still a free agent and recently said that if Tom Brady can play into his 40s, then so can he, because he feels great. Peters is 38.

Kelce isn’t sure how the situation will play out, whether the team will opt to make an offer to Peters to return for a 12 season in Philly or let him try to find a deal elsewhere.

“Jason Peters (is) the best player I’ve ever played with, so I always love to play with Jason Peters,” said Kelce.

“It is hard to imagine potentially playing without Jason Peters and the personality of the guy and what he’s been to this organization.

“At some point it’s going to go the end for all of us. I don’t know if it’s this year. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I would love to play with the guy again, but obviously this is in the hands of people who are making important decisions and cap decisions and all these other things that are way over my head.”

The Eagles could opt to bring Peters back due to an offseason without any on-field work being done due to the restrictions in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Kelce thinks that is overrated for someone like Dillard, who is entering Year 2 after being drafted in the first-round last year.

“OTAs and minicamps and everything are important, but the biggest thing for returning guys, and Andre being one of them, is going to be the training camp and physically going against somebody in pads.

“He’s going to be able to go out there and be able to work on little things. You don’t improve that much, physically in OTAs and minicamps. It’s more of a mental improvement and a little bit of technique work, but you’re not putting shoulder pads and that’s where Andre needs to continue to get reps at and continue to work at and continue to get more one on ones and play in preseason games and live games and what not.”

Kelce also had high praise for Dillard, who made three starts at left tackle and held his own against pass rush standouts Robert Quinn, Khalil Mack and Everson Griffen.

Dillard catches some flack for a training camp episode where he appeared to get emotional after an incident and was being addressed by head coach Doug Pederson and, during the season, not seeming to embrace having to switch to right tackle in a pinch.

Physically, though, Kelce likes what he has seen from Dillard.

“He’s very quick-twitched,” said the center. “He can move his feet really well. He’s athletic. He’s smart. He’s got a lot of the things that are hard to get if you don’t have it. If there was one weakness to his game last year, it was power. I think he knows that.

“I think everybody knows that. That wasn’t even that big of a weakness where we couldn’t go out there and win games with him, because we did, at times. Now, he gets a whole offseason to improve on that. He gets to get into the weight room, add some weight, add some muscle, add power. He’ll be able to correct that, for sure.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jason Kelce Offers Unique Perspective for Incoming Rookies

The Eagles All-Pro center drew some comparisons between his rookie season of 2011 and what is taking place now with a rookie class impacted by COVID-19

John McMullen

Eagles Release Uniform Numbers for Draft Picks

Here is a deper dive into former Eagles who wore the number before the newcomers

Ed Kracz

Nostalgia Can't Get in Howie Roseman's Way

The Eagles GM should just say no to the return of Jason Peters and LeSean McCoy

John McMullen

No Fans? Training Camp Outside PA? Maybe

Eagles dealing with realities of COVID-19 pandemic, and that could mean preparing to hold training camp in a state less stricken with the virus

Ed Kracz

FANTASY OWNERS: Miles Sanders' Stock is Up

The Eagles running back had a sensational rookie season, but the ceiling doesn't appear close to being reached, yet

Ed Kracz

Matt Burke is the New Mechanic for Jim Schwartz's Engine

When it comes to Doug Pederson’s coaching staff, the receivers coach has been the revolving door. D-Line is not far behind.

John McMullen

Pandemics and Pushing Cars: Fletcher Cox's 'Weird' Offseason

The Eagles DT has had a highly-decorated NFL career so far and has seen plenty, but a virtual offseason is a new challenge

John McMullen

by

Footballfan55

Fletcher Cox Believes in New-Look Defense

Eagles defensive tackle spoke on a video call for about 15 minutes and addressed the offseason moves the front office made to the defense

Ed Kracz

Examining the Eagles’ Undrafted Money Allocation

Western Michigan center Luke Juriga, an All-MAC selection last season, received $116K in guarantees.

John McMullen

Eagles Offer Weddings at Home Stadium

Owner Jeffrey Lurie is making Lincoln Financial Field will be available for frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic

Ed Kracz