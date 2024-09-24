Jets Sign Former Eagles Fan-Favorite, Champion
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles has found a new home.
Former Eagles fan-favorite defensive back Jalen Mills landed with the New York Jets' practice squad on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Former Patriots and Eagles DB Jalen Mills is signing with the Jets practice squad, per source," Schefter said. "The 30-year-old Mills has 406 tackles in the (National Football League), and spent training camp with the (New York Giants). Now he goes to the Jets."
Mills was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 National Football League Draft by the Eagles and spent the first five seasons of his professional career with the team. He saw his role shift from cornerback to safety throughout his time with the Eagles, but he did both well. Mills was an important part of the Eagles' secondary and was a member of Philadelphia's 2018 Super Bowl-winning team.
The 30-year-old left the Eagles ahead of the 2021 season and joined the New England Patriots. He spent the last three seasons with the Patriots but saw his role with the team shrink in 2023. Mills was looking to earn a spot on the Giants' active roster for the 2024 season, but things didn't work out.
Now, he will see time on the Jets' practice squad with the hope of making it back to the active roster in 2024. After getting acclimated to the Jets' defensive scheme, it wouldn't be shocking to see him back on the field very soon.
