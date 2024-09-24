Eagles Star Joins Beloved Champ In Impressive Company
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have one of the top quarterbacks in the NFC.
Hurts was selected in the second round of the 2020 National Football League Draft by Philadelphia and has been everything the Eagles could've hoped for ever since. The 26-year-old has developed into a Most Valuable Player-caliber quarterback and has led the Eagles to plenty of wins over the last five years.
He earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the last two seasons and is well on his way once again this season. Philadelphia is 2-1 on the young season, and Hurts is one of the biggest reasons why, despite injuries across the board. He is fourth in the league in passing yards with 772 despite currently missing A.J. Brown.
Hurts has done a little bit of everything for the Eagles so far this season. He has turned the ball over more than he would hope, but he does have three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown so far as well.
Plus, he has been a leader for the team. Things haven't been easy so far this season, but Philadelphia is 2-1, and he has shined when the lights have been the brightest. He even logged his ninth career game-winning drive, tying beloved quarterback Nick Foles with nine, according to CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr.
"Jalen Hurts has tied Nick Foles in career game-winning drives with the Eagles (9)," Kerr said.
Hurts clearly has shined for the Eagles and still has plenty of room for growth. It's an exciting time in Philadelphia.