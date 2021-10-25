Joe Flacco Traded, Updates on Miles Sanders and Fletcher Cox

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni talked about the deal that sent the veteran QB to the Jets as well as the status of his injured RB and frustrated DT

The hint something was up came in the early evening on Monday when the Eagles signed castoff quarterback Reid Stinnett off waivers from the Miami Dolphins and released long snapper, Rick Lovato.

The reason for that move became clear, not more than an hour later when Joe Flacco was traded to the New York Jets for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.

That wasn’t the only news from Eagles camp on Monday.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said running back Miles Sanders will be week-to-week after an ankle injury knocked him from Sunday’s embarrassing 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders late in the first quarter.

The coach also addressed defensive tackle Fletcher Cox’s critical remarks about the scheme he is being used in by rookie defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

“Everyone has frustration after you lose,” Sirianni said on Monday evening. “Our players, coaches, everybody is going to have frustration. We’ll talk. We’ll talk about everything.

“We’ll talk through it because we’re going to address anything that we need to address as a team. But I’ll keep those conversations private. I understand Fletch’s frustration. I’m frustrated. He’s frustrated. We gotta do everything we can to get the ship righted.”

Sirianni said that Sanders won’t go in Injured Reserve, but this will open the door to adding one of two running backs on the practice squad – Jason Huntley or Jordan Howard – to join Boston Scott and rookie Kenny Gainwell. The coach indicated it would probably be Howard who will get the promotion.

As for Flacco, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback from the 2012 season with the Baltimore Ravens and now 36 never played a regular-season down for his hometown team.

He grew up just over the Delaware River from Philadelphia in Audubon, N.J., and played at the University of Delaware.

Joe Flacco was traded to the New York Jets without ever playing a regular-season down with the Eagles

“We feel really good about Garden being our No. 2,” said Sirianni. “Reid had a lot of good plays in the preseason this year and we thought we added a good prospect to our roster.

“As far as Joe goes, Joe was just a great person to be around, great pro to be around, had a phenomenal preseason and was really good for our room, but opportunity arose for him to contribute somewhere else and also us obviously to get a pick for that, but our time with Joe Flacco was really good.

"We really appreciated him and what he did. He’s a great pro and you can see why he won so many games while he was in Baltimore and the other places he’s been.”

Flacco never played a down for the Eagles after signing with them in the offseason for a hefty salary of $3.5 million for one season.

The Eagles now have 11 picks in the 2022 draft and more could be coming with the trade deadline approaching on Nov. 2 and this team going nowhere with the personnel in place.

With Minshew now the new No. 2, it may not be long now until he finds his way into the lineup.

Jalen Hurts’ seven-game body of work so far has been spotty.

His numbers look good, with 10 touchdowns to four interceptions and a team-high 361 yards rushing with five touchdowns. A lot of those were compiled when games were out of reach against the Cowboys, Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Raiders.

Some key numbers that don’t look good are the wins – just two against five losses – and the completion percentage, which isn’t terrible but could be better than the current 61.2 percent.

Still, when your head coach said you played average to above average as Sirianni did with Hurts in the aftermath of Sunday's loss, it could mean you are running out of opportunities.

