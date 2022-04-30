Jordan Davis to Jalen Hurts: It's Ring-Chasing Time

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts did what he always does. He reaches out to newcomers to the Eagles.

That’s what he did on Thursday night after the quarterback learned his team had taken defensive tackle Jordan Davis from the University of Georgia.

Usually, it’s Hurts who peels off a quick quip. This time, Davis beat him to the punch with a text that said: “Ring chasing.”

Davis and Hurts both have one from their college days, with Davis winning one last season with Georgia and Hurts doing it with Alabama.

“He knows what it takes to win a National Championship, as do I,” said Davis during his introductory press conference on Friday evening. “To be able to do that in the NFL takes a lot of dedication, a lot of work. I'm willing to learn under him and learn under other guys on the team and soak it all in.”

Davis called the last 20 or so hours after the Eagles traded up two spots to get him 13th overall in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, “crazy,” and the whole experience “surreal.”

He was one of five members of Georgia's defense taken in the first round and second behind first overall pick Travon Walker.

“Hasn't hit me yet,” he said. “Doesn't feel like it's hit me. Definitely excited to be here. Grateful to have my family here. It's just a wonderful opportunity.”

Davis’ family includes his mother, Shay Allen, and stepfather Ferrell Moss, both of whom sat a few rows back from the stage where Davis took questions from reporters.

Shay was a big Eagles fan, becoming one when Donovan McNabb was drafted in 1999, and was pleased that her son will now begin his professional career in Philadelphia.

“She's not going to be overly excited,” said Davis. “She's going to keep it cool. I'm sure she's super proud and excited for me. To be doing it for her favorite team makes you want to go even harder.”

Going hard will require Davis to watch his weight.

Some of the criticism is that he was out of shape when Georgia’s season began and had a difficult time playing every down because he was out of shape. Those things appear to be unfounded, however.

Davis isn’t far from his playing weight, which he said is in the 330s. He said he weighs 345 now.

“We spent a lot of time in Georgia this year,” said VP Player of Personnel Andy Weidl.

Jordan Davis displays his jersey after being picked 13th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagles Today

The process began with the team’s Director of College Scouting Alan Wolking and Southeast Area Scout Phil Bhaya then Weidl and GM Howie Roseman went to the SEC Championship Game and Georgia’s pro day.

“I think when you see a guy with that type of size, athleticism and explosion that loves to play the game, he did what they asked him to do in their defense," added Weidl. "He fit the bill. He made them strong in the middle of the defense.

“But you saw the lateral quickness, you saw the range, you saw the ability to get down on the line of scrimmage and run down running backs and hawk down quarterbacks. So, we think he has it in his body, the explosion in his body. We're excited to get him in here and get him in our program.”

Davis’ passion for the game also came through on Friday.

He was asked what his biggest lesson was at Georgia.

“The people,” he said, “developing relationships, the locker room, what it takes to be a championship caliber team. It takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, and I'm grateful to have that experience at Georgia to learn from and also carry those memories that I have from Georgia to a place like Philly.”

That's something else the Eagles liked about Davis, was his outgoing personality.

"I think even more so from the workout was how he was with his teammates, watching him down there, watching him interact, the personality come out, the teammate he was and how players were drawn to him and how authentic he was and the personality," said Weidl. "We brought him in here also on the visit, and we felt the same way in the comfort level with the player and with the person."

Davis said he took just three top-30 visits in the pre-draft process – the Eagles, Ravens, and Cowboys.

Roseman knew that, though when asked if he moved ahead of the Ravens, he didn’t admit to being fearful they would take Davis.

“I think that for us, it was just important to get the player,” he said. “And so, we've been in draft rooms – all of us – where you get cute and you miss out on a guy. We just felt like this guy added so much to our team and completed our D-Line to the extent that we wanted to go roll into places in the NFC East.

“For us, it was just we didn't want to take that risk. Not sure if they would have picked him, if they didn't pick him. Obviously, they got a great player (Kyle Hamilton) and they do a great job in Baltimore. Just this made sense for us.”

