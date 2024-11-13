Jordan Mailata Is Back; All 53 Eagles Available For Commanders
PHILADELPHIA - All systems are a go for the Philadelphia Eagles in advance of Thursday night's first-place showdown against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.
All 53 active players for the Eagles are available to Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff. More so that roster size became whole when star left tackle Jordan Mailata was activated off injured reserve after missing the previous four games with a hamstring injury.
Backup Fred Johnson did yeoman work in place of Mailata as the Eagles surged to 7-2 with a bit of a lighter schedule. Things began to toughen up Thursday against the upstart Commanders, who are 7-3 on the season with presumptive Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels at quarterback.
The Eagles did have a few players dealing with some bumps and bruises in what was a walkthrough week ahead of Philadelphia's second game in five days.
Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was the only one estimated as limited on the final injury report Wednesday and he will be available.
Middle linebacker Nakobe Dean (groin), tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) and cornerback Darous Slay (ankle) were upgraded to estimated full participants after being labeled as DNPs on Monday and limited participants Tuesday.
Mailata has been an estimated full go at practice all week, something which foreshadowed his return, and edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist) has been listed as a full participant for the duration of the short week.
